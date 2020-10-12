Novato Theater Company Presents FRIGHT NIGHT

FRIGHT NIGHT will be on YouTube at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 24.

Novato Theater Company sets the stage for its live-streamed Halloween Fundraiser, FRIGHT NIGHT- An Evening of Magic, Music and Mayhem. Hosted by our own Voldemorticia (She Who Must Not Be Maimed) featuring two award winning magicians, horror-themed songs by NTC stars, and online auction.

Please help this 100-year-old community theater survive until it is safe to reopen. FRIGHT NIGHT will be on YouTube at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Online Auction with great items. Get the link at: NovatoTheaterCompany.org

To support our 100-year-old community theater, the Novato Theater Company is getting ready for Halloween with FRIGHT NIGHT with performers from across the Bay Area, in an on-line, live streamed fundraiser and auction on Saturday, October 24, starting at 7:00 PM. Access the YouTube stream by going to the Novato Theater Company website: NovatoTheaterCompany.org.

Be amazed by two famous performers. Master magician, mentalist and comic, Jay Alexander is the owner and star of Mind Tricks Live at San Francisco's Marrakech Magic Theater. COUSiN OTiS is everyone's favorite homespun magician and teller of tall tales, servin' up a heapin' helpin' of folksy country magic.

Be serenaded by some of your favorite local singers as they invite you into their homes for horror-themed songs. Here's who'll be singing:

Lorenzo Alviso

Dani Innnocenti Beem

Nelson Brown

Kele Gasparini

Eric Levintow,

Amanda Morando Nelson

Michele Sanner

Ashley Kimball, Elise Terry and Anna Vorperian Trio

The Rhythms Dancers

Bruce Vieira

Anna Vorperian

Phillip Percy Williams

Mayhem

From the NTC stage, watch our host, "She Who Must Not Be Maimed"

(OK, it's Voldemorticia), try to hold the whole thing together.

Throughout the month of October, when you order to-go at Ghiringhelli's in Novato and mention NTC's Fright Night, 20% of your tab will be donated to Novato Theater Company. Also, stay tuned for ordering information for a special to-go meal from Ghiringhellli's on Saturday October 24th so you can enjoy dinner and the show!

For a $25 donation, choose from this list of performers who will call you or someone you designate on your birthday - or your designee's birthday - and sing "Happy Birthday"! At these prices you can get multiple phone calls! One for you, one for your mom, one for your bestie...The possibilities are endless!

Daniela Innocenti-Beem

Julianne Thompson Bretan

Gillian Eichenberger

Robert Nelson

Sean O'Brien

Alison Peltz

Carl Robinett

Fernando Siu

Phillip Percy Williams

There will be an auction, featuring must-have items from Star Wars memorabilia, watercolors, gift certificates from local businesses, music and voice coaching, gift baskets and lots of holiday goodies.

Become a sponsor and have your company or name featured on our promotional activities. Or donate an auction item or two. The donation form is at NovatoTheaterCompany.Org.

