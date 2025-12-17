David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Playhouse will present the Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly, written by David Henry Hwang. Inspired by the real-life trial of Bernard Boursicot, this drama reimagines Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly through the story of a French diplomat’s 20-year affair with a Chinese opera singer. This trailblazing and poignant play illuminates the radical politics of cross-cultural relations, gender identity, illusion, and desire. Bridgette Loriaux, who provided movement direction for last season’s hit production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at San Francisco Playhouse, returns to direct this production. M. Butterfly will perform February 5 – March 14, 2026.

Opening on Broadway in 1988, M. Butterfly catapulted Hwang onto the national scene, receiving immediate critical acclaim, and winning three Tony Awards including Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play, and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It saw a film adaptation, and of its 2017 Broadway revival, The New York Times said it “remains urgently relevant.” Variety called M. Butterfly “an audaciously imaginative play, big in conception and theme, and a satisfying instance of a talented writer hitting full stride.” New York Post proclaimed, “it will move you, it will thrill you, it may even surprise you. It is a play not to be missed, and it is a play once caught that will never be forgotten.” Hwang’s work was most recently seen in San Francisco in the stunning, internationally-lauded World Premiere of The Monkey King at San Francisco Opera, featuring a libretto by Hwang set to a soaring score by Huang Rho. The Monkey King was called “spectacular” by The New York Times, and “a dazzling triumph” by San Francisco Chronicle.

Dean Linnard (he/him) returns to the Playhouse as French diplomat Rene Gallimard. Lillard received San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Awards for his performances in San Francisco Playhouse’s Groundhog Day: The Musical, Marin Theatre’s Torch Song, and Aurora Theatre Company’s Born with Teeth. He was also seen in the Playhouse’s Indecent. He has also appeared onstage at Playwrights Horizons, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, California Shakespeare Theater, Oakland Theater Project, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Portland Stage, and Vermont Shakespeare Festival.

Featured in Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play and understudying in Chinglish, Edric Young (he/him) returns to the Playhouse as Chinese opera singer Song Liling, whose allure proves intoxicating and ultimately disastrous for Gallimard. Other theatre credits include roles with Marin Theatre, Oakland Theater Project, and New Conservatory Theater Center.

Stacy Ross (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Ambassador Toulon, the head of the French delegation, as well as other characters. Seen in San Francisco Playhouse productions of Clue, Bauer, Coraline, First Day of School, Coronado, and The Smell of the Kill, Ross has also starred in productions at other Bay Area leading theatres including American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, California Shakespeare Theater, Magic Theatre, San Jose Repertory Theatre, and Aurora Theatre Company.

Andre Amarotico (he/him), who understudied in My Fair Lady, returns to the Playhouse as Gallimard’s friend Marc and other characters. Amarotico is an actor, collective member, and board president at the Tony Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe. His credits include roles with San Jose Stage Company, Central Works, Hillbarn Theatre, Throckmorton Theatre, Word for Word, Ross Valley Players, and 6th Street Playhouse, among others.

Understudying in The 39 Steps, Anthony Doan (he/they) returns to the Playhouse as Song’s handler Comrade Chin and other characters. Doan is a queer, first-generation Vietnamese American theatre artist currently based in the Bay Area. Doan has acted with Aurora Theatre Company, City Lights Theatre Company, Oakland Theater Project, Pear Theatre, South Bay Musical Theatre, and Silicon Valley Shakespeare.

Seen in Red Velvet, Elena Wright (she/they) returns to the Playhouse as Gallimard’s wife Helga and other characters. Wright is a Bay Area actor, educator, director, and fight/intimacy director. She received a SFBATCC Award for her performance in Marin Shakespeare Company’s Othello. She has also been featured in productions at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Marin Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, Shotgun Players, Capital Stage Company, San Jose Stage Company, and SPARC. She is an artistic associate at Marin Shakespeare Company. She was the intimacy and fight director for Into the Woods, My Home on the Moon, Chinglish, and Indecent and served as the intimacy director for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and As You Like It.

For the performances February 5 – March 9, 2026, Amanda Pulcini (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Gallimard’s lover Renee, Girl in Magazine, and other roles. Her TV and film credits include NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” and Fox’s “The Big Leap.” She has performed with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Third Avenue PlayWorks, The Shakespeare Forum, Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Westchester Broadway Theatre, and The Gallery Players.

For the performances on March 10-14, 2026, Adria Swan (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Renee, Girl in Magazine, and other roles. Swan was an understudy for the Playhouse’s The 39 Steps. She has also appeared onstage at Center Repertory Company, San Jose Stage Company, Panto in the Presidio, Presidio Theatre, and Jewel Theatre Company.

Featured in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Catherine Luedtke (she/they) returns as a Judge and other characters. She is a founding member of The Director's Theatre/Writer's Theatre (DTWT) in London, where she has devised/performed in stage, radio, and film productions. She is also a Resident Artist at Crowded Fire Theater. Luedtke has acted with Center Repertory Company, California Shakespeare Theater, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, The National Theatre, Young Vic, New Conservatory Theatre Center, and YBCA.

Amanda Le Nguyen (she/her), who was seen in Twelfth Night, returns to the Playhouse as Song’s servant girl Shu-Fang and other characters. Nguyen is a multifaceted Vietnamese American artist based in the Bay Area. She has performed with American Conservatory Theater, Marin Theatre, SFBATCO, City Lights Theatre Company, Palo Alto Players, and Los Altos Stage Company.

Storm White (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Woman at Party and other roles. White has performed with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Aurora Theatre Company, Crowded Fire Theater, Marin Shakespeare Company, and other companies.

