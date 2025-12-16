Minnesota Street Project Launches ATRIUM

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Minnesota Street Project has announced ATRIUM, a new alternative art fair showcasing small, emerging, and underground contemporary art galleries in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Timed to coincide with SF Art Week, ATRIUM takes place January 22–25, 2026 at MSP's flagship location at 1275 Minnesota Street in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, January 22, with a Collectors and Press preview from 4–6 p.m. and a public reception from 6–9 p.m.

Free and open to the public, ATRIUM offers an approachable way to experience the San Francisco Bay Area's gallery scene and connect with artists and gallerists in a welcoming environment. Rooted in Minnesota Street Project's mission to provide affordable, long‑term space for independent galleries, artists, and arts organizations, ATRIUM champions artists' work while making the process of building a collection feel accessible to emerging collectors.

“With ATRIUM, we are building a bridge between galleries, artists, and the public,” says ATRIUM Director and MSP Executive Director Aimee Le Duc. “Like the galleries that are already part of Minnesota Street Project's year-round program, we want up-and-coming galleries to have their programs seen and supported by serious collectors, by those just starting out, and by the curators and advisors who shape the field. And we want people who are new to collecting to feel welcome—to discover that building a collection is within reach.”

The inaugural ATRIUM fair features 15+ Bay Area galleries, each presenting a focused selection from their programs. The selection committee is led by Eleanor Harwood, a charter MSP gallery, and includes Aaron Harbour of Et al., a leading contemporary art gallery in San Francisco's Mission District, and Jonathan Runcio of Minnesota Street Project. Together with Minnesota Street Project's year‑round gallery community, these participants highlight the breadth of contemporary practice in the region, from long‑established spaces to newer, more experimental programs.

Participating galleries will exhibit works from their programs in a custom-designed layout on the first floor of the 10,000-square-foot industrial warehouse space at 1275 Minnesota Street. Booths will be constructed in various sizes to accommodate a full range of media, in settings that range from the intimate to the ambitious. Visitors can also explore Minnesota Street Project's 12 resident galleries, open throughout the fair.

In addition to Minnesota Street Project's year-round galleries and the 15+ galleries presenting on the ground floor of the fair, ATRIUM features SKYLIGHT ABOVE, a group exhibition of artist-run gallery models presented upstairs. SKYLIGHT ABOVE aims to showcase artist-run projects and experimental exhibition models by mounting a collective pop-up exhibition as a counterpart to the more conventional art-fair approach.

“With ATRIUM and the SKYLIGHT ABOVE exhibition, we're bringing a selection of vibrant, energetic galleries that embody the independent spirit of the Bay Area,” says Eleanor Harwood. “These are the nimble, grassroots exhibition spaces and artist-driven programs that champion artists with genuine commitment and curatorial adventurousness and rigor. This fair celebrates the bold, the experimental, and the community-rooted–spaces that cultivate creativity from the ground up and reflect the region's dynamic cultural heartbeat.”

For more information on ATRIUM or SKYLIGHT ABOVE, visit www.atriumfair.com.

