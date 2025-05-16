Merola Opera Program to Present MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 season will reach its peak with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the Merola artists in a dazzling array ofopera’s most brilliant works and lesser-known musical gems.

Conducted by Kelly Kuo and directed by San Francisco native Elio Bucky, the 2025 Merola Stage Director, this electrifying event marks the culmination of an extraordinary summer, as all 2025 Merolini take the stage for one final, unforgettable night. Featuring the San Francisco Opera Center Orchestra and performed in the grandeur of the War Memorial Opera House, this thrilling concert showcases opera’s rising stars in a breathtaking program of arias and ensembles.

Audiences are invited to witness the next generation of operatic talent before their careers soar to the world’s greatest stages at this joyous celebration of artistry, passion, and the future of opera. The performance will take place at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 16 at San Francisco War Memorial Opera House.

