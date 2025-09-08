MTJA Unveils Nominees For 2025 Norbay Theater Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marquee Theater Journalists Association has revealed the nominees for their 2025 MTJA Norbay Theater Awards.

The Association, originally formed by a group of Sonoma County-based theater journalists in 2015 but dormant since the COVID pandemic in 2020, has reformed and restarted their awards program in affiliation with the North Bay Bohemian. There are 16 categories of awards for technical craft, performance, and production.

The MTJA was the first awards program in California to eliminate gender distinction in the performance categories and will continue to recognize outstanding supporting and lead performances in three genres - comedy, drama, and musical.

Changes to the program this year include the addition of an Outstanding Collegiate Production category. The Outstanding Choreography Award will now be inclusive of fight choreography, and the Outstanding Production Award acknowledges the director and stage manager of the respective productions.

Sonoma and Napa County productions in the 2024-2025 season attended by members Harry Duke, Cari Lynn Pace, Caitlin Strom-Martin, Beulah Vega, and Barry Willis qualified for Award consideration. Nominations were determined by ranked-choice voting of the membership with recipients determined by the Committee of a Whole.

The Awards will be presented at a gathering of the theater community on Sunday, September 28, at The California in Santa Rosa from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm. Admission is free and all supporters of local theater are invited.

Here are the nominees for the 2025 MTJA Norbay Theater Awards:

Outstanding Costume Design

Taylor Bartolucci * The Real Housewives of Napa Valley * Lucky Penny

Donnie Frank *The Pirates of Penzance * 6th Street Playhouse

Jeanine Gray * Home, I'm Darling * Raven Players

Mae Hagerty-Matos * The Importance of Being Earnest * 6th Street Playhouse

Roxanne Johnson * Rumors * Sonoma Arts Live

Jamie Smith * The Sugar Bean Sisters * Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

Allison Sutherland * Little Women * Sonoma Arts Live

Outstanding Lighting Design

April George * Lizzie the Musical * 6th Street Playhouse

April George * Six Degrees of Separation * Sonoma Arts Live

Eddy Hansen * Mary Shelley's Body * Spreckels Theatre Company

Noah Hewitt * Clyde's * 6th Street Playhouse

Wayne Hovey * Meet Me at Dawn * Mercury Theater

Levi Klouse * Hamlet * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop/6th Street Playhouse

Senya Stein/Diego Orozco * The Sugar Bean Sisters * Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

Outstanding Scenic/Set Design

Peter Crompton/Aissa Simbulan * The Pirates of Penzance * 6th Street Playhouse

Jake Hamlin * Grace and Glorie * Curtain Call Theatre

Bruce Lackovic * Clyde's * 6th Street Playhouse

Barry Martin/Gary Green/Kade Morrill * Other Desert Cities * Lucky Penny

Andrew Patton * Little Women * Sonoma Arts Live

Dan Seisdedos * The Sugar Bean Sisters * Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

Argo Thompson * Our Dear Dead Drug Lord * Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design

Jeff Arriaga * Reefer Madness * Lucky Penny

Doug Faxon/Jessica Johnson * Mary Shelley's Body * Spreckels Theatre Company

Jared Emerson-Johnson * Meet Me at Dawn * Mercury Theater

Jessica Johnson * Beautiful: The Carole King Musical * Spreckels Theatre Company

Lauryn Malilay * Clyde's * 6th Street Playhouse

Outstanding Musical Direction

Rob Broadhurst * The Real Housewives of Napa Valley * Lucky Penny

Christina Howell * Lizzie the Musical * 6th Street Playhouse

Sherrill Peterson * Little Women * Sonoma Arts Live

Les Pfützenreuter * The Bridges of Madison County * Raven Players

Lucas Sherman * All is Calm * Spreckels Theatre Company

Lucas Sherman * Beautiful: The Carole King Musical * Spreckels Theatre Company

Brett Strader * Bright Star * Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Choreography

Jonathen Blue & Emily Cornelius * The Pirates of Penzance * 6th Street Playhouse

Kevin Bordi * Othello * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop

Bridget Codoni * Bright Star * Cinnabar Theater

Alex Gomez * Oliver! * Lucky Penny

Karen Miles * Beautiful: The Carole King Musical * Spreckels Theatre Company

Erin Rose Solario * Four Guys Named Jose and Una Mujer Named Maria * 6th Street Playhouse

Katie Watts-Whitaker * School of Rock * Raven Players

Outstanding Collegiate Production

All in the Timing * Directed by Leslie McCauley * Santa Rosa Junior College

As You Like It * Directed by Jennifer King * Napa Valley College

Perfect Arrangement * Directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza * Sonoma State University

Rumors * Directed by Elizabeth Dale * Santa Rosa Junior College

The Rocky Horror Show * Directed by Justin J. Smith * Santa Rosa Junior College

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee * Directed by Reed Martin * Santa Rosa Junior College

Outstanding Drama Production

Clyde's * Director Marty Pistone, Stage Manager Kasey Vannoy * 6th Street Playhouse

Mary Shelley's Body * Director Sheri Lee Miller, Stage Manager Mary Jo Hamilton * STC

Meet Me at Dawn * Director Michael Fontaine, Stage Manager Cecilia Hamilton-Lee * Mercury Theater

Othello * Directors David Lear, Corissa Aaronson, Stage Manager Maddie Jennings * JTW

Other Desert Cities * Director Dana Nelson-Isaacs, Stage Manager Liv Macloud * Lucky Penny

Six Degrees of Separation * Director Libby Oberlin, Stage Manager Areya Rowan * Sonoma Arts Live

What the Constitution Means to Me * Director Bronwen Shears, Stage Manager Mateo Felix * 6SP

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Drama

Taylor Diffenderfer * Morning Sun * Spreckels Theatre Company

Lisa Flato * Heroes of the Fourth Turning * Left Edge Theatre

Lexus Fletcher * Clyde's * 6th Street Playhouse

Max Geide * Other Desert Cities * Lucky Penny

Pilar Gonzales * Hamlet * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop/6th Street Playhouse

Illana Nierenberger * Meet Me at Dawn * Mercury Theater

David Noll * Hamlet * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop/6th Street Playhouse

Outstanding Lead Performance / Drama

Isaiah Carter * Othello * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop

Keith Baker * Othello * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop

Shanay Howell * Clyde's * 6th Street Playhouse

Sandra Ish * What the Constitution Means to Me * 6th Street Playhouse

Chris Johnston * 1984 * Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

Amanda Vitiello * Meet Me at Dawn * Mercury Theater

Jessica Headington * Heroes of the Fourth Turning * Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Comedy Production

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord * Director Serena Elize Flores, Stage Manager Kayla Hewson * LET

Rumors * Director Larry Williams, Stage Manager Cecilia Hamilton-Lee * Sonoma Arts Live

The Burdens * Director Jennifer King, Stage Manager Jenn Ruygt * The 222

The Importance of Being Earnest * Director Lauren Heney, Stage Manager Hannah Jane Dakin * 6SP

The Merry Wives of Windsor * Director Lukas Raphael, Stage Manager Maddie Jennings * JTW

The Motherfucker with the Hat * Director Serena Elize Flores, Stage Manager Kayla Hewson * LET

Women in Jeopardy * Director Alexander Gomez, Stage Manager Jeff Arriaga * Lucky Penny

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Comedy

LC Arisman * Women in Jeopardy * Lucky Penny

John Browning * Women in Jeopardy * Lucky Penny

Laura Downing-Lee * POTUS * Left Edge Theatre

Sarah Dunnavant * The Importance of Being Earnest * 6th Street Playhouse

Michael Fontaine * The Merry Wives of Windsor * Jacobethan Theatre Workshop

Jimmy Gagarin * Rumors * Sonoma Arts Live

Allison Paine * POTUS * Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performance / Comedy

Taylor Bartolucci * Women in Jeopardy * Lucky Penny

Drew Bolander * The Importance of Being Earnest * 6th Street Playhouse

Max Geide * Rumors * Sonoma Arts Live

Brady Morales-Woolery * The Burdens * The 222

Dylan James Pereira * The Shark is Broken * Left Edge Theatre

Jenny Veilleux * Rumors * Sonoma Arts Live

Jill Wagoner * POTUS * Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Musical Production

All is Calm * Director Sheri Lee Miller, Stage Manager Lauren Heney * Spreckels Theatre Company

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical * Director Sheri Lee Miller, Stage Manager Lauren Heney * STC

Little Women * Director Sandra Ish, Stage Manager Cecilia Hamilton-Lee * Sonoma Arts Live

Oklahoma! * Director Zachary Hasbany, Stage Manager Elise Clark * Cinnabar Theater

The Bridges of Madison County * Director Joe Gellura, Stage Manager Dori Smith * Raven Players

Pirates of Penzance * Directors Jonathen Blue, Emily Cornelius, Stage Manager Celina Kegerreis * 6SP

The Real Housewives of Napa Valley * Director Barry Martin, Stage Manager Jeff Arriaga * LPenny

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Musical

Megan Bartlett * Lizzie the Musical * 6th Street Playhouse

Ginger Beavers * The Pirates of Penzance * 6th Street Playhouse

Noah Evans * Oklahoma! * Cinnabar Theater

Tracy Freeman-Shaw * Legally Blonde * Lucky Penny

Daniela Innocenti-Beem * Little Women * Sonoma Arts Live

Laura Odette Sandoval * Bright Star * Cinnabar Theater

Emma Sutherland * Dirty Rotten Scoundrels * Sonoma Arts Live

Outstanding Lead Performance / Musical

Drew Bolander * Dirty Rotten Scoundrels * Sonoma Arts Live

Julianne Bretan * Beautiful: The Carole King Musical * Spreckels Theatre Company

Nelson Brown * Escape to Margaritaville * 6th Street Playhouse

Elliot Davis * The Bridges of Madison County * Raven Players

Kirstin Pieschke * Legally Blonde * Lucky Penny

Katie Watts-Whitaker * The Bridges of Madison County * Raven Players

Zanna Wyant * Bright Star * Cinnabar Theater

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.