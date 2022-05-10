Los Altos Stage Company Announces 2022-23 Season

Los Altos Stage Company has announced its 2022-2023 (28th) Season of plays and musicals, continuing its tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

Five productions are slated for the 2022-2023 season, beginning with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

The production performs September 8-October 2, 2022.

Next up is the soaring musical The Secret Garden, book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald, whose invalid son Colin has had to bear the guilt of his mother Lily's death. When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's hidden garden, locked shut and overgrown with vines, Mary is determined to revive the beauty that once was. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the estate, showing us the power that a single individual can have to bring light into darkness.

The production performs December 1-23, 2022.

Kicking off the new year, the third production of the season is Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Paris. 1904. Picasso and Einstein walk into a bar. Humorous, contemplative, and wholly imaginative, comedian and film-star-turned-playwright Steve Martin's play surprises and provokes. Jumping off from the notion that these two great men were close in age and in Paris at the same time, Martin leaps into a fantastical contemplation of what they might have discussed and who else might have joined them at the Lapin Agile bar.

The production performs January 26-February 19, 2023.

Following Picasso and marking its 50th Anniversary is the classic Harold and Maude by Colin Higgins.

Widely known as the 1971 cult film, Harold and Maude is a dark romantic comedy. Harold is a morbid young man obsessed with death and dying. Octogenarian Maude is a bright and shining soul, filled with a zest for life. When the pair strike up a friendship, Maude teaches Harold how to make the most of his time on earth. Together, they make the most unusual pair.

The production performs April 13-May 7, 2023.

Los Altos Stage Company closes out its 2022-2023 season with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, a jukebox musical with book by Australian film director-writer Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott, using well-known pop songs as its score.

Based on the smash-hit movie, Priscilla Queen of The Desert is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette, and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined.

The production performs June 1--June 25, 2023.

Los Altos Stage Company is a quintessential American neighborhood playhouse, serving Los Altos and the greater South Bay area, and paying tribute to the full canon of American musicals, comedies, and dramas. This 28-year-old theatre company strives to bring together a diversity of theater enthusiasts, practitioners, and supporters to create, explore, and celebrate the rich tapestry of American culture and experience through live theatre. Los Altos Stage Company produces five shows annually at its intimate 99-seat theater located on the Hillview Community Center campus. All productions are performed at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, CA.

Subscriptions and 5-Ticket Stage Passes are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551. Single tickets go on sale July 1, 2022.

Los Altos Youth Theatre is excited to announce two musicals and a play for its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season.

First up is the Fall 2022 musical production of Disney's High School Musical On Stage!, based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini. Book by David Simpatico, music adapted, arranged, and produced by Bryan Louiselle. The production centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school. Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney's High School Musical on Stage! explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.

The production will run for eight performances over two weekends October 28-30 and November 4-6, 2022.

Next up is the Spring 2023 production of Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. This Tony Award-Winning show upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). This wildly theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novels is brought to life by 16 of the most talented young performers playing over 100 unforgettable characters.

The production will run for eight performances over two weekends March 10-12 and 17-19, 2023.

Finally, for its summer 2023 production, LAYT will present the classic musical Into the Woods, book by James Lapine, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Intertwining several of The Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairytales like "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," and "Cinderella," Into the Woods explores the characters' wishes and quests and asks the question: "What happens after 'Happily Ever After'?" With multiple Tony awards, several Broadway revivals, and a major movie adaptation, Into the Woods has become a cornerstone of the American musical experience.

The production will run for eight performances over two weekends July 21-23 and 28-30, 2023.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.

3-Performance LAYT Flex Passes are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551. Single tickets go on sale July 1, 2022.