Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; at Ray of Light Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 16%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko 12%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 11%

Abby Mueller - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 8%

Cate Hayman - 42 ST MOON CABARET SOLO - gateway 8%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater 7%

Deb Del Mastro - JAMES BOND EXPERIENCE - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Kenny Washington - EVENING OF JAZZ - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER:CHOPIN IN PARIS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 5%

Music In Place - ALL STAR JAZZ OCTET - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Christopher Sieber and Natalie Tenenbaum - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Jelani Remy - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 13%

LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Sierra Prochniak - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

Devin Parker Sullivan - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 8%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Noëlle GM Gibbs - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Justin Sabino - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

Nicole Helfer - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Michael Pappalardo - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Nicole Helfer - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Gerry McIntyre - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shannon Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Etler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Bridget Codoni - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Alan Palmer - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Meredith Fox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Meredith Fox - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 16%

Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

Kira Catanzaro - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 9%

Dede Ayite - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 6%

Melissa Sanchez - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Micaela Kieko Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

B Modern - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Abra Berman - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Sarah Nietfeld - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jasmine Milan - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Becky Bodurtha - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Richard Gutierrez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Brooke Jennings - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Abra Berman - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Lydia Tanji - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Cathleen Edwards - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Elly Lichenstein - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Jonathan Singer - THE 39 STEPS - Livermore Shakespeare 1%

Lux Haax - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Donnie Frank - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 13%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 12%

Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 12%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Jared Sakren - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

Jepoy Ramos - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 6%

Lisa Mallette - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 6%

Tracy Ward - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 5%

SAHEEM ALI - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 5%

William Thomas Hodgson - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 4%

Bill English - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Thomas Times - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 3%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Robert Kelley - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Susi Damilano - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Zachary Hasbany - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Robert Kelley - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Crystal Manich - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Scott Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Anthony Martinez - THE DESCENDENTS - Young Actors Studio 1%

Jon Rosen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Scott Guggenheim - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Jon Rosen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Elly Lichenstein - LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater 12%

Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

John Fisher - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Tim Bond - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 6%

Les Waters - DANA H - Berkeley Rep 6%

Susi Damilano - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Giovanna Sardelli - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Darryl V. Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Shannon Davis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - San Francisco Shakespeare Festival 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Fontaine - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Sahar Assaf - DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

James Pelican - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Moran - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Nathan Cummings - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0%

Cameron Keyes - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 26%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

FOLLIES - Sf Playhouse 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

INDECENT - sf playhouse 1%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 22%

Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 12%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 11%

Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Mike Morris - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 6%

Spenser Matubang - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Colin Johnson - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Pamila Z. Gray - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jon Rosen - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Kurt Landisman - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Gottlieb - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 2%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Kevin Myrick - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Heather Kenyon - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Wayne Hovey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Wayne Hovey - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Mike Post - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Pamila Z. Gray - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Lonnie Rafael Alcarez - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 22%

Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 14%

Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Nathan Riebli - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 7%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 7%

Kenji Higashihama - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Samuel Cisneros - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Nicolas Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

William Liberatore - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

William Liberatore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Sean Kana - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Dave Dobrusky - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Daniel Alley - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Lucas Sherman - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 2%

Dmitri Gaskin - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Bill Keck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Stephen - GUGGENHEIM - Man of La Mancha 0



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 23%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 10%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 9%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

OCTET - Berkeley Rep 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Plethos Productions 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 0%

ON THE TOWN - South Bay Musical Theatre 0%

LA CAGES AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

GODDES - berkeley rep 18%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 18%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 12%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 11%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Plethos Productions 10%

LEAR - Cal Shakes 6%

DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

ENCORE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 2%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 18%

Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 11%

Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 8%

Makena Reynolds - GYPSY - Hillbarn Theatre 6%

Adam Green - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Vickia Brickley - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Erin Rose Solorio - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Penelope DaSilva - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Michael Strelo-Smith - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 3%

Jake Gale - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 2%

Ben Jones - THE PAJAMA GAME - 42nd Street Moon 2%

Antoinette Comer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

McKenna Rose - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 2%

Milo Boland - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Carlos Diego Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Cristina Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Sam Prince (Angel) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Jordan Covington - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Caitlin Lawrence Papp - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%

Jaron Vesely - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

Amber Iman - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 1%

John Gallagher Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Christine Dwyer - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Anthony Martinez - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 18%

Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater 17%

Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Jomar Tagatac - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Jordan Baker - DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

Leon Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Greta Oglesby - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Allie Pratt - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Moses Villarama - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Wera von Wulfen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Kim Sullivan - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Terry Jones - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

Elissa Beth Stebbins - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Rivera - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Lisa Ramierez - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Manny Martinez - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Jeanette Harrison - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Kenny Toll - THIS MUCH I KNOW - Aurora Theater 1%

Julie Yeager - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Laura Jorgensen - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Lisa Anne Porter - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Josh Odsess-Rubin - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Play

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 21%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 12%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

DANA H - Berkeley Rep 5%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Foothill Theatre Arts 5%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 4%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 4%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 3%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera 30%

WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre 26%

CARMEN - Opera San Jose 16%

LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 11%

MOZART AND SALIERI - Opera San Jose 7%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Opera San Jose 6%

DIDO AND AENEAS - Opera San Jose 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 22%

Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater 8%

Sofia T Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Micaela Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Ron Gasparinetti - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Seafus Smith - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 4%

Christopher Fitzer - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Michael Wilson - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Wilson Chin - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Nina Ball - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

William Bloodgood - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Watson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Heather Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - MAN OF LA MANCHA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Christopher Fitzer - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Brian Watson - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 24%

Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 19%

Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

George Psarras - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 9%

Ronn Ton - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

Howard Ho - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Jeff Mockus - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Anton Doty - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 3%

Will McCandless - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Mockus - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Jane Shaw - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Keck - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42ND STREET MOON 7%

Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 5%

Jamie Zee - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Alexandra Ornes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Anjee Norgaard - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Jennifer Wolfe - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Anita Viramontes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Keith Adair - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Melissa WolfKlain - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Stephanie Baumann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Jesse Cortez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Alycia Adame - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Stark Sands - SWEPT AWAY - 2022 2%

Atticus Shaindlin - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sean Okuniewicz - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

B Noel Thomas - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Zane Walters - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Cindy Brillhart-True - 9 TO 5 - 6th Street Playhouse 1%

Cindy Goldfield - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Darrell Morris Jr. - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 12%

Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Crystal Liu - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Mario Mazzetti - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 5%

Phil Wong - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Eduardo Soria - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 5%

Liam Cody - DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Rodney Hicks - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Porscha Shaw - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Susi Damilano - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jannely Calmell - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Dorian Lockett - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Erica Smith - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

Mary DeLorenzo - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Fontaine - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

