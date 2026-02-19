Radu Paponiu Extends Contract As Music Director Of San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra Through 2028–29 Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Symphony has announced that Radu Paponiu has extended his contract as Wattis Foundation Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra through the 2028–29 season.

Paponiu joined the SFSYO beginning with the 2024–25 season and leads the ensemble in four concerts each year, in addition to weekly rehearsals. The tuition-free orchestra includes more than 100 musicians ages 12 to 21 from communities throughout the Bay Area.

“I am delighted to continue this journey with the outstanding young musicians of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra,” said Paponiu. “On every occasion, their talent, passion, and dedication have been a source of inspiration and a glimpse into a bright musical future. I am equally grateful to the extraordinary faculty and staff whose commitment makes this program possible. I look forward to building on our work together and continuing to nurture an environment where these remarkable young artists can thrive.”

Since assuming the role, Paponiu has conducted works including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite Suite de Concert, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner”), Richard Strauss’s Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, as well as music by Gabriela Lena Frank, Anna Clyne, Gabriela Ortiz, and Takashi Yoshimatsu. He also leads the orchestra’s annual performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf.

Upcoming Performances

On March 8, Paponiu will conduct Jean Sibelius’s Finlandia, Jennifer Higdon’s blue cathedral, and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, featuring soprano Hannah Cho.

The season will conclude on May 17 with Dylan Hall’s Scherzo for Orchestra, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

During the 2025–26 season, Paponiu also conducted the San Francisco Symphony in a Music for Families concert and led Symphony musicians in SoundBox: Dream Awake, featuring works by György Ligeti, Kaija Saariaho, and Nina Shekhar.

About Radu Paponiu

Prior to joining the SFSYO, Paponiu served as associate conductor of the Naples Philharmonic and music director of the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. He has also appeared as a guest conductor with orchestras including the Romanian National Radio Symphony, Teatro Comunale di Bologna Orchestra, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Louisiana Philharmonic, and North Carolina Symphony.

Paponiu holds a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting from the New England Conservatory and previously studied violin at the Colburn Conservatory. He resides in San Francisco with his wife, Blair Francis Paponiu, Associate Principal Flute of the San Francisco Symphony.