DISENCHANTED! Brings Fairy Tale Satire to Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Center

DISENCHANTED!, the Off Broadway hit that transports your favorite fairy tale luminaries from the page to the stage will land in Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts this weekend Feb. 21 and 22nd.

The uproarious musical, that has been on the road since October 2024, presents Snow White and her posse of princesses in a whole new light. The iconic heroines are none to pleased with how they have been portrayed to the masses and ready to set the record straight. The glass slippers come off and the tiaras get tossed as these royal renegades hold court. Uncensored, irreverent and free to speak and sing their minds, these fearless leading ladies paint a markedly different picture of their lives and encourage us all to take notes.

DISENCHANTED with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with Fiely Matias debuted Off-Broadway in 2014. The production played to sold out houses and received rave reviews, garnering an "Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical" nomination and a "Best New Off-Broadway Musical" nomination.

Producer Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company mounted the show at The Raymond F. Kravis Center in Palm Beach in 2023. The show as so successful she decided to package it up for the road. "From our first performance, the response was overwhelmingly passionate and the word of mouth took off. The effect it had on such a diverse demographic was undeniable. From seniors, to high school students, men and women alike, they were on their feet. I felt confident we landed on the right property to move forward with."

Director and choreographer Jonathan Van Dyke helms the tour. "We are so pleased to bring Disenchanted to Oakland and HJK Arts! The show is so deceptively layered. The humor is in abundance as it weaves its way through timely themes, but there are many moments of sincere poignancy that put it on another level".

The cast of DISENCHANTED features S.J. Nelson (Snow White), Ashley Rubin (Cinderella), Emily Qualmann (Sleeping Beauty), Kat Gold (Hua Mulan & Rapunzel), Stephanny "Noah" Noria (Pocahontas & Princess Badroulbador), Katrice Jakson (The Princess Who Kissed The Frog), and Jenna Janet (Belle & The Little Mermaid).

For tickets go to https://www.hjkarts.org/