Cast Set for MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL at San Francisco's Ray of Light Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre has revealed the cast for its upcoming San Francisco production of Mean Girls the Musical, the hit Broadway adaptation of the iconic Paramount Pictures film. Featuring a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls is a smart, high-octane celebration of friendship, identity, and the courage it takes to dismantle toxic hierarchies.

Leading the Plastics is Maddy Wenig as the unapologetically iconic Regina George, joined by Mai Abe as Gretchen Wieners and Mackenzie Macdonald as Karen Smith. Arri Toshiko Glenn stars as Cady Heron, the new girl navigating the social battlefield of North Shore High, alongside Maia Campbell as the fearless and outspoken Janis and William Schmidt as the scene-stealing Damian.

Also featured are Milo Boland as Aaron Samuels, Rowen Weeramantry as Kevin G, Adrienne Herro as Mrs. Norbury/Mrs. Heron/Mrs. George, and David Gromik as Coach Carr/Mr. Duval/Mr. Heron.

Rounding out the company are Major McCarty, Alex Iacobucci, Austin Tipograph, Abby Kate Herron, Trixie Aballa, Gabrielle Goodman, Gwynnevere Cristobal, Katy Deines, Lillian Kurtz, Max Cordoba, and Gracie Parker.

Directed and choreographed by Leslie Waggoner, with music direction by Jad Bernardo, the production promises bold staging, electric choreography, and a powerhouse pop score featuring favorites like "Apex Predator," "World Burn," and "I'd Rather Be Me." The design team includes Ashley Renee (Costume Design), Ryan Fallis (Lighting Design), Yrving Torrealba (Set Design), and Jenna Forder (Props Design).

"Mean Girls feels like the perfect show for this moment and for our new home," said Shane Ray, Artistic Director of Ray of Light Theatre. "It is sharp, hilarious, and wildly entertaining, but at its core it is about community, accountability, and learning how to use your voice. This cast is fearless and stacked. They will bring heart, humor, and an incredible level of talent to the new Barbary Stage, and I cannot wait for San Francisco audiences to experience it."

From the creators of 30 Rock and the beloved cult-classic film, Mean Girls the Musical dives headfirst into the social jungle of high school cliques, reminding us that tearing others down never builds you up.