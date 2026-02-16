Photos: Inside the San Francisco Premiere of A24’s PILLION at the Castro Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday, February 12, the historic Castro Theatre hosted the San Francisco premiere of A24's new film Pillion, from writer-director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling.

Check out photos from the event, which featured Lighton, Melling, and writer, activist, and community organizer Race Bannon. This was the first premiere at the LGBTQ+ landmark since its grand reopening.

The queer romance follows a timid man (Melling) who is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, leather-clad biker (Skarsgård) takes him on as his submissive. The movie is currently playing in select theaters now, and will come to theaters nationwide on February 27.

Pillion premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and has earned numerous accolades, including a Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2025 Gotham Awards and a Directors Guild of America (DGA) nomination for Best First-Time Theatrical Feature Film.

Harry Lighton is a British writer-director based in London. In 2017, he co-wrote and directed the short film Wren Boys, which went on to be nominated for Best British Short at the 2018 BAFTAs. It was also nominated for a BIFA, won Best UK Short at the UK Film Festival, and had its US Premiere at Sundance.

Photo Credit: imageSPACE for A24 Films