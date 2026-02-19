SFJAZZ Reveals Summer 2026 Programming - Wynton Marsalis Septet and More

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SFJAZZ has revealed the lineup for its 2026 Summer Sessions. Running June 17 – August 16, 2026, the series features a roster of world-class artists ranging from legendary icons to contemporary trailblazers, offering a blend of jazz, soul, global grooves and more.

KOKOROKO

Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 17, 7:30 PM

Miner Auditorium

London-based septet Kokoroko debut at SFJAZZ with music from their latest Brownswood release, Tuff Times Never Last.



Wynton Marsalis Septet

Tuesday, July 14, 6 PM & 8:30 PM

Wednesday, July 15, 6 PM & 8:30 PM

Miner Auditorium

Trumpeter, composer, and 2011 NEA Jazz Master Wynton Marsalis brings the most recent iteration of his iconic Septet to the Miner stage for four performances over two days. The most famous jazz musician alive, Marsalis is a towering figure in the evolution of the art form who has amassed a staggering list of accomplishments including nine GRAMMYs and the Pulitzer Prize for Music.



Lettuce

Thursday, July 16, 7:30 PM

Friday, July 17, 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 18, 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 19, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

The reigning kings of psychedelic funk return to the Miner Auditorium stage for a sublime summertime redux, bringing a power-packed celebration of groove in support of their new Lettuce Records album Cook.



Steven Bernstein’s Sexmob

Thursday, July 16, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, July 17, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Saturday, July 18, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Sunday, July 19, 6 PM & 7:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Slide trumpeter Steven Bernstein's week with his long-running band Sex Mob kicks off with two nights devoted to classic Latin Soul music, followed by an immersion into the explosive psychedelic rock of the 1960s.



Daniel Villarreal

Thursday, July 23, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, July 24, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

A drummer and composer of rare power and versatility, International Anthem recording artist and Panamanian-born Daniel Villareal is a standout star who emerged from the explosive Chicago scene and makes his long-awaited bow at SFJAZZ with two nights with his outstanding trio.

Logan Richardson: Blues People

Saturday, July 25, 6 PM & 7:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Logan Richardson continues the tradition of Kansas City jazz innovators. He brings his blues PEOPLE project for a night of blues-steeped spiritual grooves and masterful improvisation.



Monsieur Periné

Thursday, July 30, 7:30 PM

Friday, July 31, 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 1, 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 2, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

The Latin GRAMMY winning Colombian superstar group brings their singular hybrid of French jazz manouche with Latin American dance styles and a myriad of modern influences.



Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber

Thursday, July 30, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, July 31, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Saturday, August 1, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

“A multiracial jam army that freestyles with cool telekinesis”(Rolling Stone), New York juggernaut Burnt Sugar touches down for three nights, bringing their mix of euphoric funk, spiritual jazz, power-packed rock, sweet soul and avant-garde experimentation to a program that “caramelizes” the psychedelic music of the 1960s.

Take 6

Thursday, August 13, 7:30 PM

Friday, August 14, 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 15, 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 16, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

The most acclaimed vocal group in the world, 10-time GRAMMY winning sextet Take 6 make their anxiously awaited return to SFJAZZ, celebrating over 45 years of sweet harmonies and inspiring messages of hope.

