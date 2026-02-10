ATG San Francisco Launches Solo Seats, a New Social Night for Solo Theatregoers

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ATG San Francisco is inviting audiences to embrace the joy of going solo with Solo Seats, a new series that turns a weeknight at the theatre into a social experience, bringing together solo theatregoers who already share a love of live performance, and giving them an easy, natural way to connect.



Solo Seats kicks off on Thursday, February 19 with a performance of the musical The Notebook at the historic Orpheum Theatre. The evening begins with a pre-show mixer at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. performance.



Priced at $75, each Solo Seats ticket offers more than just a great seat. Attendees will enjoy:

An Orchestra seat in a designated section surrounded by fellow Solo Seats guests

Access to a pre-show mixer, where guests can mingle with fellow Solo Seats guests

One complimentary drink at the lobby bar.