Review: M. BUTTERFLY at SF Playhouse

M Butterfly

By David Henry Hwang

Directed Bridgette Loriaux

SF Playhouse

When it premiered back in 1988 its blurring the lines of male and female roles seemed shocking and even implausible. Based on the real-life story of Bernard Bouriscot, a low-level French foreign service worker who began a decade long sexual relationship with a playwright and former actor, Shi Pei Pu, who was a man posing as a woman. Today, when transgender biases flood the political and social landscape, M Butterfly may seem less daring but is still compelling drama wonderfully executed.

Once you believe the conceit of French diplomat Rene Gallimard’s believing Song Liling is a woman, the play centers more on East versus West perspectives on sexual roles, gender identity, and cross-cultural politics. Award-winning actor Dean Linnard stars as the hapless loser, egged on by his macho friend Marc (Andre Amarotico) to assume the Western imperialist aspects of dominant masculine power players with a right to master submissive, obedient Asian women.

Edric Young’s Liling is unquestionably devoted to Rene, fully understanding his psyche and playing on it to manipulate him into committing espionage. He’s not too concerned with embodying a real woman than with fulfilling Gallimard’s fantasy of the demure flower-like Oriental. As she says, “Only a man knows how a woman is supposed to act.”

Bridgette Loriaux’s direction is impeccable. Act One has some stunning visuals enhanced by Randy Wong-Westbrooke’s set and Michael Oesch’s delicate lighting. Stacy Ross as Gallimard’s boss and Andre Amarotico as the lascivious Marc deliver standout supporting performances. M Butterfly plays heavily on illusion, fantasy, and desires- which are powerful motivators that put Gallimard at risk and eventual doom. Mirroring the story of Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly, Rene relates the opera’s story of betrayal and abandonment while committing the same offenses. When confronted with his folly, Rene cannot accept reality of the male Liling and opts for delusion and fantasy. It’s a tragedy of deception that Linnard, in a bravura performance, makes even more tragic by his unblinding belief.

M Butterfly runs through March 14th. Tickets can be purchased at 415-677-9596 or online at sfplayhouse.org

