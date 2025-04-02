Jordan Davis & More Join Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2025 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Live In The Vineyard Goes Country has announced the addition of Jordan Davis, Laci Kaye Booth, Chloé Caroline, Preston Cooper, Bradley Gaskin, Erin Grand, Greylan James, and Timmy McKeever to its 2025 lineup.

Taking place April 22-24, 2025, in Napa Valley, California, LITVGC continues its tradition of delivering exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences that bring together top-tier talent, industry professionals, and the breathtaking beauty of wine country.

The newly added artists join an already dynamic roster of performers, including Brett Young, RaeLynn, Katharine McPhee, Roman Alexander, Dusty Black, Annie Bosko, Gable Bradley, CeCe, Allie Colleen, Canaan Cox, Kashus Culpepper, Adam Doleac, Carter Faith, Lanie Gardner, Harper Grace, Braden Hull, James Barker Band, Caroline Jones, Alexandra Kay, Kalsey Kulyk, Max McNown, Morgan Myles, Stella Prince, Owen Riegling, Shane Stevens, and Thelma & James, with more artists to be revealed.

This year, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) is proud to announce collaborations with EqualizeHer and FEMcountry, two transformative initiatives dedicated to empowering women in the music industry. EqualizeHer, co-founded by Linda Perry and philanthropist Alisha Ballard, aims to create meaningful change by amplifying voices, forging connections, and challenging the industry's status quo. Meanwhile, FEMcountry, launched by Leslie Fram, focuses on expanding opportunities and providing a vital platform for female artists, songwriters, and executives. Leslie’s active involvement in the event highlights her deep commitment to increasing the visibility and influence of women throughout the industry. Together, these partnerships reinforce our dedication to promoting female talent in various capacities, including songwriters, producers, engineers, managers, and artists.

Throughout the three-day event, performances and exclusive experiences will take place at a variety of renowned Napa Valley locations, including Barnhouse Brews, Merryvale Vineyards, Museion Winery, Louis Martini Winery, Shadybrook Estates, Silver Oak Winery, the historic Uptown Theatre, and Whetstone Winery.

Building on its legacy of exclusivity and unparalleled experiences, LITVGC continues to set the standard as one of the most sought-after events in the country. This immersive three-day showcase brings together top recording artists, new emerging talent, premier Napa Valley wineries, and world-renowned chefs for an unforgettable fusion of music, wine, and culinary excellence. Attendees—including music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, and corporate hospitality groups—get a first listen to brand-new music from today’s biggest stars and rising talent in an intimate, hand-curated setting. What makes LITVGC truly special is its seamless blend of exclusivity, authenticity, and Napa Valley’s breathtaking scenery, creating an experience that continues to captivate year after year.

In addition to the LITVGC main events, private VIP performances exclusively held for music programmers, music supervisors, and DSPs will take place at wineries throughout Napa Valley.

LITVGC is a private event and only open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, corporate partners, Ensemble club members, and sweepstakes winners. National radio promotions aired around the event where fans enter for a chance to win.

In 2022, tourism destination marketing organization Visit Napa Valley (VNV) stepped up as the official title sponsor for both LITVGC and LITV, committing to a 3-year partnership with the event. VNV recognizes that music plays a unique role in the canvas of experiences available in Napa Valley. By aligning with Live In The Vineyard, VNV hopes to continue promoting the region as a premier destination for music enthusiasts and travelers seeking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and rich culture of Northern California.

Throughout their 15-year tenure, LITV and LITVGC have brought some of the biggest names in music to Napa Valley, which has benefited and boosted tourism and has provided continuous support for the community. Event organizers are committed to supporting the community that has become home to these events.

