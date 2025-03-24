Jon Batiste, Joyce DiDonato, and More Set for Festival Napa Valley 2025 Summer Season

There’s something for everyone at Festival Napa Valley this summer. Napa Valley’s namesake festival is set to present its 2025 Summer Season, July 5 – 20. Jon Batiste, Joyce DiDonato, Versailles Royal Opera, Stéphane Denève, and Tiler Peck lead a lineup that showcases over 200 international stars and emerging talent across classical, jazz, opera, contemporary, and dance productions, paired with Napa Valley’s unparalleled food, wine, and hospitality. Attendees can look forward to a wide range of events, from admission-free daily concerts to exclusive dinners and luncheons for Patron Pass holders. Family-friendly programs, a film series tribute to Ennio Morricone, and a new one-day gathering focused on the science of music and wellness make Napa Valley the place to be this July.



“We are proud to present some of the world’s top talent on stages surrounded by the incomparable beauty of Napa Valley,” said Festival President & CEO Richard Walker. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for artists and audiences alike.”



“The Festival is a joyful time for individuals and families who come together to enjoy music, dance, film, and the bounties of Napa Valley,” added Robin Baggett, Chairman of the nonprofit Festival’s Board of Directors. “We invite everyone to experience the best days of summer with Festival Napa Valley.”



2025 Summer Season highlights (visit FestivalNapaValley.org to view the full schedule and purchase tickets or passes):



7-time GRAMMY and Oscar-winner Jon Batiste headlines the Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery benefiting education and the arts, with an elegant dinner prepared by Chef Rogelio Garcia paired with exceptional wines from Far Niente Estates



Uytengsu Family Opening Night at Charles Krug features mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and violinist Tessa Lark with Festival Orchestra Napa, conducted by Clelia Cafiero



The North American debut of the Versailles Royal Opera in Donizetti’s comedic masterpiece, La Fille du régiment, directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini



The Pacific Symphony and rising star pianist Tianxu An make their Festival debut in an Olivia Decker Power of Music concert, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Tchaikovsky Suite from Swan Lake, conducted by Gavriel Heine



An Evening of Dance produced by Adrian Mitchell and Elizabeth Fowler, featuring some of the world’s leading ballet dancers, including Tiler Peck



Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita! honoring legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Clelia Cafiero.



An art song recital featuring soprano Alexandra Armantrading, baritone Lester Lynch, and pianist Kevin Korth



The launch of Festival Napa Valley’s Music & Wellness Symposium with keynote speaker Dr. Daniel Levitin, Ph.D., best-selling author of I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music As Medicine and The Organized Brain

The Festival’s signature Taste of Napa celebration of food and wine at The Meritage Resort and Spa



A family-friendly screening of Walt Disney’s iconic animated masterpiece, Fantasia, with live orchestra



An evening of jazz and swing under the stars at CIA at Copia with the LMR Jazz Orchestra



Admission-free Bouchaine Young Artist concerts featuring three of today’s most extraordinary young pianists: Harmony Zhu, Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, and Maxim Lando



Symphonic Finale with Stéphane Denève conducting Festival Orchestra Napa in Berlioz’s Beatrice and Benedict Overture, Mendelssohn’s Suite from Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Prokofiev’s Suite from Romeo and Juliet



Classic film screenings featuring Giuseppe Tornatore’s Ennio and Cinema Paradiso and Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars and Once Upon a Time in the West as part of The Films of Ennio Morricone



Daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts at CIA at Copia featuring The Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley’s Blackburn Music Academy



Opera Scenes with orchestra featuring the Manetti Shrem Opera Fellows



Admission-free, family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids



Exclusive access to luncheons, dinners, and fashion events at Napa Valley’s most noted wineries, estates, and resorts through the Patron Experience, raising funds in support of the Festival’s arts for all mission



Festival Napa Valley 2025 Venue and Event Hosts include Auberge du Soleil, B Cellars, Bouchaine Vineyards, Cardinale Winery, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Copeland Olive Hill Estate, Domaine Carneros, Frank Family Vineyards, HALL St. Helena, Jarvis Conservatory, Joseph Phelps Vineyard, Marciano Estate, Monte Olivos, Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, Nickel & Nickel, PlumpJack Estate Winery, Quintessa, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, Tamber Bey Vineyards, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Tre Posti, Trinchero Family Estates, Turnbull Wine Cellars, Walther Car Barn, Wheeler Farms, Yountville Community Center, Zeiden Family Estate, and more.



Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, Jarvis Conservatory in Napa, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley. Concerts at Charles Krug feature the Festival Napa Valley Culinary Garden, offering a variety of delicious fare from Napa Valley restaurants and artisan food purveyors.



The Festival’s commitment to bring the arts to all is highlighted through daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts featuring participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley’s Blackburn Music Academy and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program. Additional admission-free events include Bouchaine Young Artist Concerts, and family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids. For select concerts, the Festival has unveiled a new Choose Your Price ticketing model, allowing attendees to select ticket prices that fit their personal budgets, with the option to contribute more.



Taste of Napa tickets range from $125 to $295. Patron Passes start at $1,550 ($1,100 tax-deductible) and provide access to special events such as Vintner Luncheons, Patron Dinners, and the Arts for All Gala. The Patron Experience runs July 11–20.



Festival Napa Valley’s 2025 presenting sponsor is J.P. Morgan. Premier sponsors are Audi, Bouchaine Vineyards, Kaiser Permanente, Opus One, Pomellato, and The Meritage Resort and Spa. 2025 Performance partners include Charles Krug, Clair Global, Frost School at Festival Napa Valley, Meyer Sound, Napa Valley College, and The Culinary Institute of America at Copia.



The Frost School at Festival Napa Valley is a multiyear partnership with the University of Miami, featuring The Frost School of Music faculty and students playing a lead role in the Festival’s university-level educational, chamber music, and orchestral music programming.

