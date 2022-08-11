Hammer Theatre to Present Evening of Brazilian Music as Part of Sunset Series in September

The "Best of Brazil" comes to the South Bay, when the Hammer Theatre Centerpresents an intimate rooftop concert by Claudia Villela, Guinga and Proveta on September 8, as part of its ongoingSunset Series.

On the Hammer Terrace, Villela will join forces with Grammy-nominated guitarist/composer Guinga, revered by critics as the most important Brazilian composer today, and Grammy-nominated clarinetist/saxophonist Nailor "Proveta" Azevedo, who is celebrated for the passion he brings to Brazilian choro, samba, and traditional jazz. Together, this trio will provide a sizzling evening of Brazilian music. Claudia Villela, Guinga and Proveta will be presented at 8:00pm, Thursday, September 8 on the terrace of Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. A bar is available for guests to enjoy drinks while listening to live music on Hammer's intimate terrace as the sun sets. For tickets ($15-$45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Brazilian jazz vocalist Claudia Villela grew up surrounded by diverse musical influences, absorbing everything from baroque to jazz. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Villela draws on a vast range of Brazilian traditions - from samba and bossa nova to the carnival groove partido alto. She relocated to the Santa Cruz area in the mid-80s, where she became a favorite in the local jazz scene. Villela's impressive five-octave range, coupled with her intuitive improvisations and delightful playfulness, have drawn fans at prominent night spots and music festivals around the Bay Area, including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Jazz at Filoli.

Guitarist/composer Guinga began his musical studies as a self-taught violonista at 13 before moving on to write his own compositions at 16. As an instrumentalist, he has accompanied renowned Brazilian artists Beth Carvalho, Alaíde Costa, and João Nogueira. Guinga released his first solo album, Simples e Absurdo in 1991, followed by his 1996 album, Cheio de Dedos, which was awarded the Prêmio Sharp in three separate categories: Best Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Song, and Best Production (Paulo Albuquerque). His 2012 album Rasgando Seda, in partnership with Quinteto Villa-Lobos, was also nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Instrumental Album.

Clarinetist/saxophonist Nailor "Proveta" Azevedo is best known among international jazz fans as a founding member of Banda Mantiqueira. Known for exploring a variety of regional styles and putting his own creative spin on traditional Brazilian music, Proveta has been equally influenced by classical artists like Pixinguinha as well as bebop artists like Richie Kamuca. He weaves this wide array of inspirations into his own unique sound.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.