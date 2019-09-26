CMT San Jose Announces 52nd Season

Children's Musical Theater San Jose (CMT San Jose), a nationally acclaimed theater company honored 11 times by the NEA and the oldest operating performing arts organization in San Jose, has announced its 52nd Season of shows.

The 52nd Season of Shows:

Marquee Productions-Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (December 6-15, 2019) and Kinky Boots (April 17-26,2020)

The Mainstage shows are SHREK (February 28-March 8, 2020), In the Heights (May 8-17, 2020), An American in Paris (July 24-August 2, 2020).

Rising Stars shows include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (November 15-24, 2019),Into the Woods Jr. (February 14-23, 2020),Godspell (April 30-May 3, 2020) and The Music Man (July 10-18, 2020).

Junior Talents show will be Disney's Frozen Jr. (June 25-28, 2020).



All shows are presented at the historic Montgomery Theater in downtown San Jose

(271 Market Street).

"We are delighted to present a well-rounded and dynamic season that offers a mix of classic Broadway, contemporary, and challenging opportunities for our performers and patrons of all ages," said CMT San Jose Artistic Director Kevin Hauge. "We're looking forward to adding four brand new productions to the CMT repertoire, especially being among the first local companies to produce Matilda, Kinky Boots and the beautiful An American in Paris."

CMT San Jose was the first youth arts organization to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. That initial recognition has been followed by an unprecedented ten additional NEA grants, a distinction no other youth arts country organization in the can claim. CMT remains dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities, and stands behind its commitment to never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations. What distinguishes CMT from all other similar theater organizations is their commitment to the highest quality of a production and inclusivity - every child who auditions for CMT participates.

Each year CMT San Jose presents a series of 10 top rated contemporary musicals-a diverse range including popular titles, inspiring stories and bold choices-in four distinct divisions: Junior Talents(ages 7-10), Rising Stars (ages 10-14), Mainstage (ages 14-20) and Marquee Productions, which feature a cast of CMT alumni and working actors from the Bay Area. The guiding principles for Rising Stars and Mainstage shows are: casting all who audition; setting and achieving the highest artistic standards; embracing diversity in performers, audiences and staff; and providing a positive, family-friendly, nurturing community.



CMT strives to continue this artistic excellence and expose the community to musical theater at its finest by providing professional opportunities through its Marquee Productions division. The two annual Marquee Productions, which feature a cast of CMT alumni as well as many working actors from the Bay Area, have become a CMT tradition, highlighting the company's full artistic potential with high-caliber professional level entertainment.

Subscriptions are now on sale by calling 408-288-5437 or at www.cmtsj.org. Single tickets for You're a Good Man Charlie Brown go on sale on October 4 and for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical on October 11.





