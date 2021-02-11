Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audra McDonald Speaks Out in Support of Saving the Tower Theatre in Fresno

An anti-LGBTQ church group has been holding services there since the start of the pandemic.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Audra McDonald has tweeted in support of saving the Tower Theatre in Fresno. This comes after comedian Sarah Silverman spoke out against the acquisition of the theatre by anti-LGBT group, Adventure Church.

"My hometown. I practically spent every day of my childhood across the street from this theater," McDonald tweeted in response to Silverman's initial post. "The Tower district is one of the most iconic districts and yes one of the most LGBTQ friendly districts in Fresno. It holds such a special place in my heart and it must be saved."

Previously, Silverman has tweeted, "So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs)." She called on a few celebrities to help out, suggesting that someone "scoop" the sale of the theatre from the Adventure Church, tagging Chelsea Handler, Ellen Degeneres, and Neil Patrick Harris in her tweet.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Adventure Church has been renting the Tower Theatre to hold services every Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic. The lead Pastor, Anthony Flores, says the theater's owner asked if he'd like to buy the church to keep holding services.

A protest began with a Facebook group, titled "Save the Tower Theatre" which has gained over 1,900 followers. Protests have also taken place outside of the church.


