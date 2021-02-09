Sarah Silverman Stands With Group Protesting the Sale of the Tower Theatre to an Anti-LGBT Church

Sarah Silverman is showing her support for a group protesting the sale of the Tower Theatre in Fresno.

The comedian took to Twitter to voice her thoughts about the issue.

"So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs)" she wrote.

She called on a few celebrities to help out, suggesting that someone "scoop" the sale of the theatre from the Adventure Church, tagging Chelsea Handler, Ellen Degeneres, and Neil Patrick Harris in her tweet.

So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs♥i??) So... it's for sale if someone wants to scoop them @LGBTfdn @chelseahandler @TheEllenShow @ActuallyNPH or maybe a Gofundme? https://t.co/m00g7fdN18 - Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 9, 2021

According to Fox 26 News, Adventure Church has been renting the Tower Theatre to hold services every Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic. The lead Pastor, Anthony Flores, says the theater's owner asked if he'd like to buy the church to keep holding services.

The protest began with a Facebook group, titled "Save the Tower Theatre" which has gained over 1,900 followers. Protests have also taken place outside of the church.

Read more on Fox 26 News.