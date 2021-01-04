Alonzo King LINES Dance Center Hosts Open House

Alonzo King LINES Dance Center helps you start your New Year's resolutions on the right foot with the return of its popular All You Can Dance for Just $10. This annual extravaganza goes virtual on Saturday, January 9, as the Dance Center throws open its digital doors for an all-day event suitable for dancers and non-dancers alike (absolute beginners are especially welcome). For just $10, participants can sample as many classes as they want in a variety of forms, including belly dance, hip hop, ballet, jazz, pilates, modern dance, and more. It's a perfect introduction to the Dance Center for dancers of all levels.

All You Can Dance features classes hosted by Alonzo King LINES Dance Center, which is currently offering a diverse array of online classes each week for anyone looking to challenge and inspire themselves through movement. The Dance Center's classes and workshops are taught by some of the nation's top professional dancers and choreographers, and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

For more information visit linesballet.org/dance-center

DETAILS:

WHEN:

Saturday, January 9, 2021

9:30am-3:15pm PST

WHERE:

Online at https://linesballet.org/aycd/

COST:

$10 all day