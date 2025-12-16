San José Chamber Orchestra To Present CELEBRATION New Year’s Eve Concert

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San José Chamber Orchestra will present its annual New Year’s Eve concert, CELEBRATION, led by conductor Barbara Day Turner and featuring guest artists pianist Jon Nakamatsu, cellist Evan Kahn, and clarinetists Jon Manasse and Alec Manasse. The performance will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José and will conclude with a post-concert reception and New Year’s Eve toast.

The program brings together a mix of classical and contemporary works, with music by Offenbach, Svant Henryson, Martin Fröst, Beethoven, Copland, and Michael Touchi. Highlights include Touchi’s Fantasia in Klezmer for piano and clarinets, Offenbach’s Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld in an arrangement for string orchestra, and Off Piste by Henryson and Fröst, performed by Alec Manasse and Evan Kahn. Nakamatsu will be featured in a Beethoven selection, while Jon Manasse performs a work by Copland.

Barbara Day Turner, founder and music director of San José Chamber Orchestra, has led the ensemble since its inception and is known for her advocacy for new music. Her career includes premieres of more than 200 works with SJCO, leadership roles with Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre and Opera San José, and guest conducting engagements in the U.S. and internationally.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $20 to $85, with pricing available for adults, seniors, and students. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, at the box office, or at the door. No additional fees apply.

