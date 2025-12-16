THE NOTEBOOK National Tour is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE NOTEBOOK, a new musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, will play San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre beginning Tuesday, February 10 and running through Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

