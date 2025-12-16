Berkeley Symphony To Close 2025–26 Symphonic Series With FABLES AND FOLKLORE

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkeley Symphony will conclude its 2025–26 Symphonic Series with FABLES AND FOLKLORE, the fourth and final program of the season, presented at the First Congregational Church of Berkeley. The concert will be led by conductor Carolyn Kuan, Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and will feature guitarist Marc Teicholz as guest soloist.

The program opens with Folk Songs for Orchestra by Huang Ruo, a work that draws on traditional Chinese folk melodies and integrates them into a contemporary orchestral framework. Inspired by regional songs passed down through generations, the piece reflects cultural memory through modern orchestration.

Teicholz will then join the orchestra for O Saci-Pererê by Clarice Assad, a guitar concerto inspired by Brazilian folklore. The work centers on the character of Saci, a figure from Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian traditions, and explores rhythmic and narrative elements associated with Brazilian musical heritage.

Following intermission, the program concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, a work rooted in Czech folk traditions and known for its melodic writing and pastoral character. The symphony serves as the closing work of Berkeley Symphony’s Symphonic Series for the season.

“This program brings together stories passed down through generations—myths, memories, and traditions that shape how we understand the world,” said Executive Director Marion Atherton. “This program celebrates imagination and heritage, honoring cultural roots while inviting audiences to experience the power of storytelling through music.”

All Symphonic Series performances during the 2025–26 season take place at the First Congregational Church of Berkeley. Berkeley Symphony’s season will continue with its Chamber Series later in the spring.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $15 and are available online through berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at (510) 841-2800.

