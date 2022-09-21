AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to SF Playhouse in November

San Francisco Playhouse presents the imaginative and exhilarating hit musical adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

This dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families, and lovers in disguise features an original folk-pop score by one of the most exciting new voices in musical theatre, Shaina Taub (Off-Broadway's Suffs, The Devil Wears Prada musical with Sir Elton John). Taub teamed up with The Public Theater's Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery to transform the Bard's beloved work into an exuberant testament to radical acceptance, serving as a salve during our times of division and isolation. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community under the stars. Recently presented by The Public Theater's Public Works program after dazzling audiences in 2017, The New York Times lauded this musical adaptation as "rollicking, poignant and flat-out delightful. This 'As You Like It' offers a utopian vision of a society that favors acceptance over division, honesty over obfuscation, grace over meanness."

Previews: Thursday, November 17 - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Opening: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Closes: Saturday, January 14, 2023

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.