The Fab Four Bring Top Beatles Tribute Back To Corpus Christi

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring their world-class stage show to American Bank Center Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi at 8:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019. Doors will open at 7:00 pm for this not-to-be-missed show that will surprise, delight, and reignite Beatlemania for loyal Beatle fans throughout the Corpus Christi area.

Who are The Fab Four? Glad you asked!

The Fab Four are a troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But, they don't simply offer impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. They also spark that Beatles Magic that transports their audiences right back to the 1960s.

Based in the Los Angeles area, The Fab Four have toured extensively since their founding in 1997 -- performing at hundreds of venues throughout the U.S. and in many countries across the globe, including Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil -- where they've skillfully recreated the Beatles' music thousands of times, yet always with a freshness and excitement that audiences love. If you are looking for a Beatles tribute band that truly inspires 21st-century Beatlemania, don't miss The Fab Four!

The Fab Four are truly The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles -- a band that is widely known for its impeccable attention to detail and one whose dynamic stage presence unfailingly captures their audiences' imaginations and commands their rapt attention every time! These same characteristics have also gained the group many accolades and awards from industry professionals, including an Emmy and four Telly awards for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, and their numerous other TV appearances.

Please Note: Because they are a West Coast band, based in L.A., The Fab Four do not make it to Texas very often. So, concertgoers will not want to miss their chance to see this electrifying performance -- one night only -- at American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX, on Friday, October 11th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available at www1.ticketmaster.com/the-fab-four-beatles-tribute/event/3A005568C13C4D6C while they last. For additional info, visit http://americanbankcenter.com/event/the-fab-four-the-ultimate-beatles-tribute/, call American Bank Center at 361-826-4700, or e-mail americanbankcenter@cctexas.com.

Photo Credit: KayFongPhotography

Learn more about The Fab Four by visiting their website at http://TheFabFour.com/.





