María Zardoya’s NOT FOR RADIO: WINTER IN THE GARDEN Tour Comes to The Tobin Center In January

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome María Zardoya, best known as the lead singer of The Marías, for two exclusive performances of her new solo project, Not for Radio Presents: Winter in the Garden. The concerts will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall on January 18 and 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The Tobin Center performances are part of Zardoya’s intimate winter theater tour supporting her debut solo album, Melt. Released in October under the Not for Radio moniker, the record debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2 on Vinyl Albums and No. 4 on Top Albums.

Recorded at Flying Cloud Recordings in Upstate New York with producers Sam Evian and Luca Buccellati, Melt features lush, introspective ballads influenced by gothic romanticism and psychedelic soundscapes. Zardoya recently premiered the music video for “Swan,” co-directed with CJ Harvey.

While Zardoya pursues her solo work, The Marías continue to expand their profile. Their 2024 album Submarine reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and produced the group’s first Hot 100 single, “No One Noticed.” The band earned two MTV VMA nominations and has collaborated with Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco, scoring a Latin Airplay No. 1 with “Ojos Tristes.”

Tobin Center Member Pre-Sale is currently open. General tickets go on sale November 7 at 10 a.m. and are available at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205). Tickets start at $39.