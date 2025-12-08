THE CHOIR OF MAN National Tour is Coming to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Olivier Award-nominated — THE CHOIR OF MAN — will return to the U.S. for a national tour including a visit to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on January 31, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Set in the world's best pub, this uplifting production serves up 90 minutes of non-stop entertainment featuring a cast of extraordinary singers, dancers, musicians, and a charming poet. Enjoy everything from the anthems of Queen and Guns N' Roses to the soulful sounds of Luther Vandross and Adele to the chart-toppers of Sia, Paul Simon, Avicii, Katy Perry, and more. This show has something for everyone, including a real working bar on stage. Come ready to drink in the excitement and raise a glass with THE CHOIR OF MAN. Cheers!

THE CHOIR OF MAN continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music with wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show.

