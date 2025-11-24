CJ EMMONS – I’M FREAKING TALENTED Comes to The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts 

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will present CJ Emmons – I’m Freaking Talented in partnership with The Ensemble Theatre as part of the Houston Is Inspired 2025-2026 Season, on Friday, December 12 at 7:30pm.

CJ Emmons’ one-man show takes the audience through his 23-year career in Hollywood with storytelling, comedy, and singing. From waking up on tour with Bobby Womack to sharing laughs and popcorn with Patti LaBelle, his journey spans from his humble Houston upbringing to conquering Britain's Got Talent and becoming a worldwide star. This show is the very definition of why he is Freaking Talented.

As the Principal Singer of Dancing with Stars for over 11 years, CJ Emmons is no stranger to music and television! CJ has worked with Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Patti LaBelle, Bobby Womack, Usher, and others.

CJ credits Houston’s own Ensemble Theatre for much of his success. AND where he got his start…having studied and performed as a young artist with the theatre. The Ensemble Theatre honored CJ by nominating him for the Houston is Inspired residency and are proud to partner with him in this performance.

“On the cusp of celebrating its 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with the Hobby Center as we welcome home Houstonian and Young Performer Alumna CJ Emmons,” said Eileen Morris, artistic director of The Ensemble Theatre. “As a young man sharing his voice in the youth program, we knew that we were witnessing something special. A moment in time that would resonate with the world. We value the artistic journey his path has sent forth as he paves the way for other artists like him. This deepens and expands the creative synergy amplified through the power of the performing arts.”

CJ Emmons appears as part of the Hobby Center’s annual initiative that celebrates and supports local artists who broaden the city’s cultural fabric and embody the iconic idea that Houston is Inspired. Launched in 2023-2024, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center program that amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships, but with the introduction of an open application process, the Hobby Center took another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community.