Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Majestic Theatre

I headed out to the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday night to watch one of my favorite Disney musicals, Beauty and the Beast, and what a wonderful evening! As with every Disney show, the spectacle of it wrapped the story in all the best kinds of magic. I directed this show back in my teaching days, and so many sweet memories of working on it came flooding back throughout the evening. I smiled and even got a little teary. The story really is precious. I love how Belle shows grace to the horrible Beast, even though he treats her with harshness. We could use a little more of that in our world today. We talked so much about this theme when I directed it all those years ago, and I hope some of that stuck with everyone. I also love that Belle is a woman who demands respect and speaks her mind. She says what she needs and how she feels out loud. Such great characteristics for little girls to watch and want to emulate.

Kyra Belle Johnson performed a remarkable version of Belle, showing layers of different desires and motivations. And her voice…every time she took the stage and let those notes ring out, I had chills. And tears. What a star.

Javier Ignacio, as Cogsworth, and Danny Gardner, as Lumiere, frolicked together as the perfect comedic pair, bringing delight to the audience at every turn. Kathy Voytko sang a beautiful, “Beauty and the Beast,” as Mrs. Potts and provided the warmest presence on stage. All of the enchanted house staff were simply lovely and everything you would want them to be. The ensemble danced their way into our hearts as the absolute highlight of the show. What talented, energetic, and dynamic performers! “Be Our Guest” was an absolute blast, and I could hear people all around me laughing and witnessed them smiling the widest smiles. So much fun!

My only disappointment was at the beginning of the show when the song “No Matter What” was omitted. I had no idea the song had been taken out in the most recent abridged version of the show, and I completely disagree with its elimination. As soon as I saw Maurice, played by Kevin Ligon, motor his way out on his little cart invention, I bounced a little, just waiting for that song to start…and then he just left. I felt it left us wanting more of a connection between Belle and her father, leaving some of the layers of the story flat.

Still, what a powerful production! The joy radiating from everyone in the audience produced an infectious energy, especially the children’s laughter throughout the night. They got quite a kick out of Beast, played by Fergie L. Philippe. If you get a chance to see this touring production, I would highly recommend it. The story will soften your heart, and the magic will take your breath away. There’s nothing so joyful and energizing as watching a stage full of talented and skilled performers pour their hearts out through each step and with each note of such a heartwarming, spectacle-filled, magical production as this!

