David And Tamela Mann Bring THE LOVE & RELATIONSHIP TOUR To The Tobin Center

David and Tamela Mann will share reflections on their 37-year marriage and creative partnership when The Love & Relationship Tour visits the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The event will feature an evening of discussion, music, and onstage conversation as the duo offers insight into their long-running collaboration across entertainment and family life.

The program will include performances from across Tamela Mann’s catalog, spanning early work and more recent material from her Grammy-nominated album Live Breathe Fight. David Mann will contribute comedic segments and audience conversation, with additional guest artists scheduled to join in selected cities.

“This tour has something for every relationship,” said David Mann. “We want couples and individuals alike to see our love story first-hand and feel as if they too can keep that commitment and fire alive in their relationship.”

David and Tamela Mann are known for their work across music, theater, television, and film, beginning with their time as members of Kirk Franklin & The Family and continuing through long associations with Tyler Perry’s stage and screen projects. Their company, TillyMann Inc., produces a range of entertainment and lifestyle ventures, including music, digital content, and apparel.

Biographical highlights include Tamela Mann’s multiple Billboard No. 1 singles, Grammy and NAACP Image Award recognition, and her recent chart-topping releases. David Mann, a two-time NAACP Image Award winner, continues to work as an actor, director, producer, and advocate for mental health awareness.

TICKETS

Tobin Member pre-sale begins December 11. Public on-sale begins December 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $48 and may be purchased at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office.

