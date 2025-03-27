San Pedro Playhouse And Classic Theatre Announce 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre will present "The Rest is HERstory," a season spotlighting powerful, women-centered stories that captivate, inspire, and entertain.

Featuring a dynamic lineup-including the highly anticipated regional premiere of Disney's Frozen-this season brings iconic female characters and their journeys to life. With a mix of beloved classics and exciting new shows, San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre continue their traditions of bold, engaging theatre that resonates with audiences across San Antonio and beyond.

Asia Ciaravino, President & CEO adds: "The Rest is HERstory is a celebration of the incredible women who have shaped our world through resilience, courage, and truth. This season honors the voices that have long carried the weight of history. Life begins with women, and storytelling finds its roots in their experiences. Our team is proud to dedicate this season to sharing the powerful stories of women who have persevered and triumphed over the unimaginable."

The curtains rise once again with a bold and inspiring lineup that celebrates the strength, and transformative impact of women's stories. This season showcases powerful female voices through productions like the heartfelt and empowering Real Women Have Curves, the magical and moving Disney's Frozen, the electrifying Dreamgirls, and the poignant Steel Magnolias. The return of The Frosty Follies to bring holiday cheer, while Shakespeare's Twelfth Night delights with its comedy of love and mistaken identities in Shakespeare in the Park. The season concludes with the evocative and tragic The Seagull by Chekhov, alongside an exciting TBA Summer Musical that promises to be a thrilling addition. As a cornerstone of San Antonio's cultural landscape, San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre continue their legacy of delivering captivating performances that celebrate and amplify the power of women's voices in theatre.

Rick Sanchez, Vice President of Artistic Programming adds: "Our 2025/26 season is not only a tribute to the undeniable impact of women's stories, it shines a light on fierce determination and unbreakable spirits. The focus will not just be the stories on stage-women are leading the way behind the scenes. With a mixture of designers, directors, choreographers and other creatives, woman voices are shaping every part of the artistic process, making this season a true celebration of women in theatre. I can't wait for audiences to experience the depth, passion, and brilliance this season will bring."

2025/26 Season | The Rest is HERstory

Real Women Have Curves

By Josefina López

September 4-October 5, 2025

Classic Theatre

A heartwarming and powerful coming-of-age story, Real Women Have Curves follows a group of Latina women working in a small sewing factory in East Los Angeles. As they navigate challenges of family, culture, and self-worth, they find strength in sisterhood, resilience, and their shared dreams. This moving and humorous play highlights the beauty of embracing who you are, inside and out.

Disney's Frozen

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Directed by Rick Sanchez

Music Direction by Jaime Ramirez

November 21-December 23, 2025

Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Join Anna, Elsa, and an unforgettable cast of characters on a breathtaking adventure in the regional premiere of Disney's Frozen. This magical production brings Arendelle to life with stunning visuals, soaring music, and an empowering story of love, self-discovery, and the unbreakable bond between sisters. Featuring beloved songs like "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," this production is a spectacular theatrical experience for the entire family.

The Frosty Follies: A Holiday Cabaret

Conceived by San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre Staff

December 4-21, 2025

Classic Theatre

Celebrate the holiday season with The Frosty Follies, a festive cabaret that showcases beloved holiday classics performed by some of San Antonio's most talented artists. Set in an intimate space adorned with twinkling lights, this heartwarming production is a perfect way to embrace the joy and spirit of the season with family and friends.

Dreamgirls

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Music by Henry Krieger

Music Direction by Jaime Ramirez

February 6-March 8, 2026

Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Experience glitz, glamour, and groundbreaking music with Dreamgirls. This electrifying musical follows the rise of a trio of young Black singers-Effie, Deena, and Lorrell-as they navigate the highs and lows of fame, ambition, and friendship. Featuring unforgettable songs like "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only," this Tony Award-winning musical is a dazzling journey through the history of American music.

Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare

March 24-29, 2026

Shakespeare in the Park at San Pedro Springs Park

Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy Twelfth Night takes the stage in San Pedro Springs Park. Filled with mistaken identities, mischievous antics, and unrequited love, this timeless tale follows Viola as she disguises herself as a man and becomes entangled in a whirlwind of love and laughter. Enjoy this enchanting story under the stars in one of San Antonio's most scenic outdoor settings.

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

May 7-June 7, 2026

Classic Theatre

A cherished Southern classic, Steel Magnolias tells the touching and humorous story of a group of strong, witty women who form an unbreakable bond in a small Louisiana beauty salon. Through laughter, tears, and unwavering friendship, these women show what it truly means to be resilient in the face of life's challenges. Heartfelt and deeply moving, this play remains an enduring celebration of love and community.

The Seagull

By Anton Chekhov

in a new version by Christopher Hampton

based on a literal translation by Vera Liber

August 6-30, 2026

Classic Theatre

Chekhov's masterful exploration of love, art, and human longing comes to life in The Seagull. This poignant drama follows a group of artists, lovers, and dreamers as they wrestle with ambition, heartache, and the passage of time. A timeless classic filled with rich characters and thought-provoking themes, The Seagull is a powerful look at the complexity of human emotions and artistic pursuit.

Season Subscriptions are currently available only for existing subscribers for both San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre. Season Subscriptions for new subscribers will be available on April 14, 2025. Single tickets will be available on June 16, 2025. To stay up to date on season information, visit www.sanpedroplayhouse.org, call (210) 733-7258, or email boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.

