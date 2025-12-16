Utah Audiences Report Spike in Fake Ticket Sales for Ballet West’s THE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Ballet West is warning audiences about a significant increase in fraudulent ticket sales for its annual production of THE NUTCRACKER, after numerous patrons arrived at performances with invalid tickets purchased through third-party sellers.

The company has seen a “dramatic spike” in guests presenting fake or invalid tickets at the Capitol Theatre. Ballet West spokesperson Mika Seltenrich said some patrons paid between $1,000 and $2,000 for what they believed were premium seats, despite the most expensive official ticket being a $220 VIP package.

Natalie Thorpe, Ballet West’s director of patron services, said in a statement that families have been arriving to attend the holiday tradition only to discover they were scammed. Seltenrich noted that approximately 45 patrons reported overpaying for tickets in person at the box office, while about two dozen others called after realizing their tickets were fraudulent.

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker, which the company notes it first staged in 1955, opened on December 5 and runs through December 27, 2025. The ballet typically sells about 30,000 tickets each holiday season.

The company said that online searches for “Nutcracker tickets” often direct consumers to reseller websites that closely resemble Ballet West’s branding, charge inflated prices, and in some cases sell invalid tickets. Ballet West advised audiences to watch for red flags including inflated prices, pressure to purchase immediately, reseller language in fine print, and tickets that list only a seat row without a specific seat number.

Patrons are encouraged to verify purchases and buy tickets only through Ballet West’s official website. While the lowest-priced seats for the run are sold out, Ballet West said tickets remain available for select performances, including the final shows on December 26 and December 27.

