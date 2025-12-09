Photos/Video: ELF THE MUSICAL at Tuacahn's Indoor Hafen Theatre

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elf the Musical is now playing in Tuacahn’s Indoor Hafen Theatre. Performances run through December 20. Check out all new photos and video footage from the production below!

Based on the 2003 film Elf, the live musical version brings all that humor and energy to the stage with even more heart, as audiences follow Buddy from where he has been raised by elves in the North Pole, as he embarks a journey to New York City where he hopes to find his biological dad.

The cast includes Danny Lindgren, a Broadway veteran who Jordan calls, “hilarious with a whole lot of heart,” as Buddy, along with Tuacahn favorites Jillian Butler as the Mom (recently seen as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz) and Eric B. Anthony as the store manager (recently seen as Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz and Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid). Additionally, Broadway veterans John Ahlin and Jim Stanek will play Santa Claus and Walter Hobbs respectively, along with a host of top-tier actors making their Tuacahn debuts.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

