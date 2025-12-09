Review: NOISES OFF at Pioneer Theatre Company is an Uproarious Romp

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pioneer Theatre Company’s professional production of NOISES OFF is an uproarious romp through the pitfalls of live theatre.

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn is an audience favorite comedy that premiered in 1982, with a Broadway revival in 2015. As actors prepare to tour their new stage production, they struggle to learn their blocking and avoid romantic entanglements. Each of the three acts becomes increasingly chaotic as relationships become more and more unhinged and the play-within-a-play unravels onstage.

Led by director Shelley Butler with fight consultant David Christopher Duval, the action glides smoothly along, ratcheting up superbly as the show progresses. The well-trained actors do a remarkable job of connecting with each other and the audience through the well-orchestrated mess.

It’s impossible to single out any particular performers, but listed in order of appearance they are Linda Mugleston as Dotty Otley, Robert Mammana as Lloyd Dallas, Rhett Guter as Garry LeJeune, Olivia Kaufmann as Brooke Ashton, Avneet Kaur Sandhu as Poppy Norton-Taylor, Terence Archie as Frederick Fellowes, Sarah Marie Joyce as Belinda Blair, Kilty Reidy as Tim Allgood, and David Manis as Selsdon Mowbray.

The scenic design by Paige Hathaway is a two-tiered stage set that rotates to reveal a realistic backstage area, lit subtly by Aaron Spivey. The costume design by Mariko Ohigashi and wig, hair, and makeup design by Kate Casalino are befittingly splashy and fun.

NOISES OFF plays through December 20, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

