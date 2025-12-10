Repertory Dance Theatre Will Present Emerge 2026 At The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre will present EMERGE 2026, a program of new choreography created by RDT dancers and artistic staff and performed in collaboration with artists from across the community.

The annual event, held in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre, will continue the company’s tradition of spotlighting the individual creative voices that shape its season. This year’s program will introduce new works by Nicholas Cendese, Alexander Pham, Caleb Daly, Caitlyn Richter, Megan O’Brien, Kara Komarnitsky, and Ursula Perry, along with a special anniversary tribute by Director Emerita Linda C. Smith.

Cendese, Executive/Artistic Co-Director, will premiere a work featuring students from South Valley Creative Dance. Perry will return with a piece performed by dance instructors from across the valley, a recurring collaboration centered on Utah’s teaching community. Pham will debut a work featuring Davis High School Dance Company, and Richter and Daly will present a new piece created with performers from Weber State University.

RDT Archivist and guest artist Kara Komarnitsky will perform a duet with local community dancers, building on last year’s work that incorporated onstage lighting elements. Smith’s 60th-anniversary tribute, featuring all eight RDT dancers, will reflect on favorite repertory and include insights from company alumni. Fourth-year company member Jake Lewis will also premiere a new piece developed with participants from an adult community workshop.

The event continues RDT’s mission to cultivate choreographic development and strengthen connections across Utah’s dance community.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Dates: January 9–10, 2026

Times: 7:30 PM; additional 2:00 PM performance on Saturday

Venue: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $20; $15 for students and seniors

