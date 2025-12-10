Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR at the LDS Conference Center

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.

The Christmas season is a time to bask in the thrill of hope, and watching this year’s exquisite 25th anniversary special “Hope of the Season – Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Ruthie Ann Miles and Dennis Haysbert” is one of the best ways to slow down and truly take in the joys of Christmastime.

Miles grew up surrounded by music. Before her days of Tony Awards and The King and I, she was singing in church. Her mother was the church choir director, so Miles played many roles from singing in the choir, to conducting the children’s choir, to even playing different instruments from time to time.

She came to the states when she was just five years old, and soon began speaking English while her mother only spoke Korean. Music wasn’t just their bond and connection, but became their language, too. She says they listened to a lot of church and Tabernacle Choir music to learn harmonies.

“I could never have imagined I one day might be performing with The Tabernacle choir,” said Miles. “The discipline that the choir and orchestra has – it’s hard to describe the feeling I get listening to them,” she said.

Backed by the ever-impressive 360-person Grammy-award winning Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Miles’ voice soothes and soars in this performance. Her voice with the choir is pure Christmas magic and will ignite joy within anyone listening.

Miles also knows what it means to cling to hope, after her own personal tragedy. In fact, Hope is even her daughter’s name! And her definition of hope really gives you a glimpse into her deeply meaningful performance in this year’s concert.

“In my faith growing up, “hope” was something sparkly and beautiful and fun to think about. And Christmas was a time of stars and glitter and shiny things. But hope doesn’t always feel like that. It’s something that’s planted deep in your heart when it’s really dark out, and you’re looking for a single star. Hope is a feeling that you have in your heart when you’re wishing and dreaming and your faith is igniting as strong as it can. Hope isn’t something you see. It’s not always sparkly. But to me, it’s to be able to close your eyes and find that spark of light to hang onto and let it move you into the future,” said Miles.

Choir Director Mack Wilberg believes this phenomenal outlook and performance can serve as an antidote to the chaos of the world.

“This performance is the Christmas spirit on a monumental scale,” said Wilberg. “Ruthie has brought a delicious warmth.”

As for narrator Dennis Haysbert, he says being a part of this year’s show was a no brainer as soon as he read the script. The performance tells the true story of a Kenyan man named Dr. Charles Mulli, who has his own remarkable story of hope you don’t want to miss.

“I had to be the one to tell this story,” said Haysbert. “It’s hard to get through, but I love the feeling I get when I tell it. Because I feel like everyone on the planet should hear it.”

Since filming this special one year ago, Hasybert has remained in touch with Dr. Mulli and has plans to visit Kenya to support Dr. Mulli’s mission to bring hope to the world.

“I transport when I tell this story. I’m not here, I’m in Kenya,” said Haysbert, whose telling of this story is brilliant and emotional and will transport you, too.

In the midst of a season that can sometimes feel overwhelming, tuning in to this poignant and ethereal show is a soothing balm in an often chaotic season. Let it transport you into the spirit of hope, wrap you in joy and give you a new perspective on life.

Watch “Hope of the Season – Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Ruthie Ann Miles and Dennis Haysbert,” premiering next week!

The 90-minute “Hope of the Season” broadcast will air on Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET, repeat on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, and stream Nov. 27–Jan. 1 on PBS.org and the PBS app. BYUtv will air the special on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET with repeats through Christmas Day, and it will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org.

For more information and additional airings, visit http://www.pbs.org/tabernaclechoir.

Photo credit: © 2025 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

