Video: Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Get a first look at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's upcoming production of Little Women, co-produced with Portland Center Stage. Experience the classic novel you adore as it’s being written in this playful and theatrical new adaptation that puts the author in the spotlight. Louisa May Alcott plays Jo March as she recounts how she wrote her famous novel for her real-life sisters who play the characters inspired by them.

As they come of age during the Civil War under the loving guidance of Marmee, ambitious Jo, traditional Meg, gentle Beth and spirited Amy balance their sisterly bonds with their distinct personalities. Captivating readers for generations, this beloved story shines anew onstage with an energetic and novelistic approach using dialogue, description and interior thoughts just as Alcott wrote them. Relive this timeless tale of family, resilience and a determined young writer finding her way in the world.

