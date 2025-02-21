Review: MEAN GIRLS at Broadway Sacramento

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s so fetch! The national tour of Mean Girls has stopped at Broadway Sacramento, bringing with it a whirlwind of artsy teen angst and bright pink attitude. It is based on the 2004 hit film by the same name and premiered on Broadway in 2018. It was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin instantly captured the hearts of teen girls across the country, solidifying its status in pop culture.

Mean Girls checks off all the high school stereotypes and hits the bullseye with all of those teenage feelings. A new girl comes to school – in this case, Cady Heron (Katie Yeomans), who arrives in the Chicago area after being homeschooled in Kenya. Janis Sarkisian (Alexys Morera) and Damian Hubbard (Joshua Morrisey) are undeterred by Cady’s uninformed fashion choices and welcome her into their circle. She also catches the attention of the Plastics, a trio of girls who rule the school and are led by Regina George (Jocelyn Darci Trimmer at my showing). Her minions, Gretchen Wieners (Kristen Amanda Smith) and Karen Smith (MaryRose Brendel), can’t form a coherent thought of their own, instead relying on Regina to tell them how to think, dress, and behave. When Cady falls for Regina’s ex, Aaron Samuels (Jose Raul), the stakes go up and a fight for the position of Queen Bee ensues.

As the show progresses, the characters explore themes of belonging, jealousy, and betrayal. Anyone who has experienced peer pressure and wanted to fit in will relate to this show. The fun, upbeat music and peppy choreography add to its appeal. Recognizable numbers such as “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party” keep the momentum going and make for a fantastic first act. Get down to Broadway Sacramento before it’s too late – there’s room for everyone at this table.

Mean Girls plays at Broadway Sacramento through February 23rd. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

