Placer Repertory Theater to Present THE JANE AUSTEN SOIREE

Sweep back into the time of Jane Austen on Saturday, December 11 at the Lincoln Civic Auditorium and sample the delights of the period at The Jane Austen Soiree. The Rockstar Music Academy and Placer Repertory Theater present a holiday event: The Jane Austen Soiree at which audiences are encouraged to arrive early, dressed for the period, enjoy refreshments, listen to the music, and watch or join in the 'contra dance' just like in a Jane Austen film. Patrons will hear fascinating historical information and social graces of the period from the Event Social Director/Hostess Crystal Neher-Evans and may participate in the audience costume parade at intermission or win goodie baskets from local merchants and makers. The main feature of the evening is its entertainment: top-notch professional actors perform the stage-reading of Persuasion: a holiday romantic comedy, inspired by the Jane Austen novel, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., which includes a post-show Q&A to meet the actors, playwright, and the creative team.

The play is set in England in 1814 and the entire second act takes place during the winter holiday season in Bath, ending with a Christmas Party that defines the characters' fates. The story follows Miss Anne Elliot who spent the last 8 years dutiful and depressed amongst her comically dysfunctional family and social circle, since she was persuaded by her father and Lady Russell to break her engagement to Commander Wentworth. But now the love of her life returns from the war a wealthy Captain. Will she successfully persuade her social circle to accept Captain Wentworth - assuming she can help him overcome his bitterness, or shall she marry a charming gentleman she meets in Bath, who makes his interest abundantly clear at a Holiday concert? "This play is full of rich, eccentric characters and a surprising amount of action, which makes it the perfect holiday treat for the whole family," said playwright T.S. Forsyth.

The Jane Austen Soiree is the second milestone event of the Placer Rep Educational Outreach Program to middle and high school students, partnered with the Rocklin Friends of the Library, and a proof-point showing students how they may find their passion and be inspired by reading and engaging with the many resources and programs available to them at their local branch of the Placer County Library system, under the skilled direction of Mary George, Placer County Library Director.

The Jane Austen Soiree is sponsored by Armrod Charitable Trust, Arts Council of Placer County, The Rockstar Music Academy and private donors. "We are so very grateful to our sponsors, without whom we could not offer this immersive educational and entertaining experience," said Placer Rep Program Operations Manager Blaire Hartman.

"Placer Rep is particularly grateful to be partnered with The Rockstar Music Academy of Lincoln (TheRockstarMusicAcademy.com) and the Rocklin Friends of the Library for this exciting event. The Rocklin Friends promote and operate programs for and in conjunction with the Placer County Public Library to the enrichment of our local community. More information about the Rocklin Friends of the Library may be found on their web site, RocklinFriends.org.

Audiences might recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that commissioned and recently produced the "New Beginnings" event partnered with the Rocklin & Roseville Historical Societies, featuring a new play about Placer County railroad history in July of 2021. Placer Rep is also the performing arts organization that recently won Gold Country Media's "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group" for Rocklin.

For more information visit: PlacerRep.org