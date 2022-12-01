Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023

It is said a home is built with love and dreams and never has that phrase been truer, as Placer Repertory Theater's rise in popularity and programming now propels Placer Rep to seek a home facility for Season 2023 and beyond. Founded and headquartered in Rocklin, California approximately two and a half years ago; it is through the love and support of people and groups of Placer County communities and surrounding areas that Placer Rep has enjoyed a steep growth trajectory and makes ready for the challenge to fulfill the public's program and service demands realized through commitment to a home venue, and grateful receipt of monetary and in-kind support from generous patrons and partners.

Historically, Placer Repertory Theater has provided local programming from Sacramento to North Lake Tahoe. Some highlights include preview performances of My Jekyll & Hyde in Sacramento, The Jane Austen Soiree and songwriting classes in Lincoln, actor training in Rocklin, education outreach in Foresthill, and the world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County in Roseville. Placer Rep's digital programming, from YouTube digital productions to ColLABoration LAB on Zoom, has enjoyed audiences and followers from across the U.S. and a smattering of followers and participants from Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Rocklin, as the epicenter of Placer County's population, and located at the intersection of interstate 80 highway 65, is the ideal location for Placer Rep to have a home venue for rehearsals, performances, education programs and the production of digital works. "We are open to creative ideas for our home venue," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, "from sharing with a scholastic institution, dance or martial arts studio to developing a black box theater in a commercial space. A donated space or space received in-trade for services we render is ideal, but a low-cost lease is not out of the question."

According to Teresa, in addition to maintaining or growing patrons, donors, awards and grants, an important key to continued growth for this neophyte professional performing arts company is the procurement of new funding sources. As additional sponsors and major donors are sought, Placer Rep's ANNUAL WINTER FUNDRAISER runs now through December 23 to raise funds for programming in 2023. More information on Placer Rep's fundraiser is available on their crowdfunding webpage (http://ffnd.co/n/TFsdQ4/32429). Donations are also accepted at any time via PRT's homepage.

Members of the public who own or manage a facility or have information regarding an appropriate commercial space, or a space-sharing partnership opportunity, may contact Placer Rep via their website (PlacerRep.org).

Meanwhile, the public is invited to Placer Rep's Annual Holiday Party on December 7, 2022. Games, contest with prizes, refreshments, meeting professional actors, and an open stage to perform or promote are just a few of the entertainments for the evening. The event is FREE, but donations are welcome. For a donation of $1 (or more) the public can RSVP on Eventbrite.com. "Patrons donate whatever they feel comfortable giving, which allows everyone to attend. This year's venue has limited capacity, so reservations are highly encouraged," noted Robert Bruce, PRT Box Office Manager. "I hope people will reserve their spots early to avoid any disappointment." FMI: (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placer-rep-annual-holiday-party-tickets-446523141737)

Audiences will remember Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that recently produced the award winning mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County, a new play that wove threads of regional history through a poignant mother/daughter drama, and New Beginnings - an original play about Placer County railroad history, as well as An Evening with Sherlock Holmes and the award winning, critically acclaimed, The Jane Austen Soiree featuring Persuasion: A Holiday Romantic Comedy. Placer Rep was gratified to win "Best Live Theatrical Group" from Gold Country Media in 2021 and 2022, as well as four Broadway World (BWW) Awards in 2021 for prior productions and 20 BWW award nominations in 2022.

Placer Repertory Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit performing arts and culture non-profit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook and Instagram: @PlacerRep.