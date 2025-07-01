Placer Rep New Works Showcase Features New Play by Scott Charles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first event of Placer Repertory Theater’s 2025-2026 season features Sacramento area playwright and published author Scott Charles at the Parkview Event Room in Rocklin on July 14 at 7 p.m. to share his new play in progress, “A Pretty Good Wife.”

An existential, comedic one-act play, “A Pretty Good Wife” began development prior to COVID, originally as Scott’s exploration of a writing prompt, and quickly developed into a scene in which two characters interact, but seemed to be in two different genres simultaneously: Harold appears to be an absurdist character as he actively grapples with his existential crisis, as Lenny, Harold’s longtime friend, seems to inhabit a world of realism. “From that one exploratory scene has developed a multi-scene one-act play we’re excited to share on July 14,” said the Showcase host, T.S. Forsyth, a professional director/playwright and university educator who facilitates the feedback process with the audience, actors and playwright.

Writer Scott Charles was born in the Midwest and relocated to Sacramento, California in the 1980s. He lives a happy life with his wife and his dog. He has just released a novel, Wishing Shelf Awards Finalist and NCPA cover award winner “The Illustrated Hen,” which is available on Amazon.com. He is also the author of several plays, including “Dinners With Augie.” You can see some of his other works on his website at www.libernetics.com

The cast for the lively script reading of “Pretty Good Wife” includes two Placer Rep newcomers – Caleb Purciel and John Cablao. Harold, an hilarious character experiencing an existential crisis, is played by Caleb Purciel, who studied theater at Folsom Lake College and has previously performed in stage plays such as Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest and Seussical the Musical with area theaters like Falcon Eye Theater, Sutter Street Theatre and Freefall Stage. The character Lenny, Harold’s level-headed Best Friend, is performed by John Cablao, who recently played the role of Valere in American River College’s production of The Miser. John previously worked with the performing arts companies Teatro Espejo and Interactive Entertainment. He’s a trained actor and classical vocalist. An extra treat for the New Works Showcase audience is a special guest appearance by a third actor to be named later, who will play the role of the therapist.

Placer Rep’s New Works Showcase is a show with post-performance audience feedback and a reception with nibbles where patrons may meet and network with each other and the actors, playwright and director. New Works Showcase provides opportunities for early-career to seasoned playwrights to hone their work with quality actors and directors, facilitated by a professional writer/director with a background in university instruction. “These programs help to fulfill Placer Rep’s mission, and were conceived to promote professional growth opportunities for area writers, directors and actors so they may flex their creative muscles,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

For the nominal $10 General Audiences ticket and $5 Youth ticket, audiences enjoy a performance, the opportunity to help develop a new work through feedback, free snacks in the room and are eligible for the end of the night giftbag drawing, held at the Parkview Event Room in Rocklin. The July 14 New Works Showcase local business giftbag drawing includes a STARBUCKS COFFEE item(s) and tickets to a Placer Rep upcoming event. (over $60 in value). Visit Placer Repertory Theater to reserve your seats for this Showcase: https://PlacerRep.org and play a part in developing new works.

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).



Comments

Need more Sacramento Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...