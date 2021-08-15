Pittsburg's California Theatre Receives Additional $400,000 Funding For Renovations

The historic California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA has received $400,000 in funding earlier this month, East Bay Times reports.

Renovations on the theatre have been underway since 2020, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

The boost comes from the 2021-22 state budget, which was recently approved by Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda. The money will be used to update the theater's marquee and build dressing rooms below the stage, as well as add more than 100 seats.

"The California Theatre is a landmark in this community, and this support will help us make it even better," said Mayor Merl Craft. "We truly appreciate Sen. Glazer stepping up for us when the opportunity was there. This will make a difference."

Built by Sylvester and Salvatore Enea, the California Theatre opened in 1920 as a premiere venue for live vaudeville performances and silent films. The elegant theater was designed by architect A.W. Cornelius, who designed other grand theaters in San Francisco and throughout California, including the California Theatre in Richmond and the Fox Theater in Salinas.