PINOCCHIO to Play at Sutter Street Theatre

The Sutter Street Theatre is set to stage "Pinnochio", written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Mike Jimena. Pinocchio opens Saturday, January 29 at 1:00pm and continues Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm through February 20. Tickets range from $15 to $21. For groups of 10 or more there is a discount of $2 per ticket. Birthday parties are also available.

Pinocchio tangles with tricksters, Fox and Cat and Lampwick and his no-good buddies in the Land of Toys in this classic tale. Will he save Geppetto from the belly of the whale? Will he ever prove that he is good enough to become a Real Boy? The story comes alive as Lorenzo invites the audience to see his show. They help Pinocchio locate Hickory the Cricket, there's a puppeteer with live puppets, kindly Geppetto, mischievous kids and so much more including the whale. The entire family will enjoy this fun filled version of Pinocchio.



For tickets, click here or call 916-353-1001.

Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630.

The photo features David Valpreda, Jordan Bigger, and Dom Mercado.