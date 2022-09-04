Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show at Sutter Street Theatre featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s will be presented on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00pm, read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.

This Month's Scripts

The Adventures of the Thin Man - "The Case of the All-American Menace" (Original air date: December 1, 1944)

Mystery in the Air - "The Black Cat" (Original air date: September 18. 1943)

The Bickersons - "The Eighth Anniversary" (Original air date: June 5, 1951)

Johnny Wilder will be on piano.

Tickets are $10 at the door.