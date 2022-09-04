Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September

Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September

The performance will feature original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s.

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 04, 2022  

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show at Sutter Street Theatre featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s will be presented on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00pm, read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.

This Month's Scripts

The Adventures of the Thin Man - "The Case of the All-American Menace" (Original air date: December 1, 1944)
Mystery in the Air - "The Black Cat" (Original air date: September 18. 1943)
The Bickersons - "The Eighth Anniversary" (Original air date: June 5, 1951)

Johnny Wilder will be on piano.

Tickets are $10 at the door.




More Hot Stories For You


Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in SeptemberMonthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September
September 4, 2022

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show at Sutter Street Theatre featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s will be presented on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00pm, read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects.  In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.
Placer Repertory Theater Presents the World Premiere of GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTYPlacer Repertory Theater Presents the World Premiere of GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY
September 2, 2022

Placer Rep announces Ghosts of Placer County historic world premiere 'The stories we tell say a great deal about who we are,' says the formidable yet loveable Dr. Dessa Dagmar in Ghosts of Placer County, the world premiere Placer Repertory Theater production that performs the first two weeks of October on the Oakmont  mainstage in Roseville.
Bay Area Children's Theatre To Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAYBay Area Children's Theatre To Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY
August 29, 2022

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, 'bestus' (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means 'very best') friends! Piggie is excited because she has no idea what is going to happen today--which means that anything is possible. Like skipping. Or ping pong. Or a party invitation! Party invitation?! Good thing Gerald knows how to party!
Placer Repertory Theater Announces Cast for GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTYPlacer Repertory Theater Announces Cast for GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY
August 27, 2022

Placer Repertory Theater has announced the cast for the Ghosts of Placer County mainstage world premiere, which performs the first two weekends of October in Roseville.
Photos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Music CircusPhotos: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Music Circus
August 24, 2022

The Color Purple comes to Sacramento August 23-28. Check out all new production photos here!