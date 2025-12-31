MISERY Comes to B Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

B Street Theatre will present a chillingly funny new production of MISERY, the stage adaptation by William Goldman based on Stephen King's legendary novel. This inventive staging leans boldly into the story's pitch-black humor, transforming a familiar thriller into an unsettling-and often hilarious-battle of wills. Performances run January 21 - February 15, 2026.

Starring B Street Theatre Company Members Jason Kuykendall* as novelist Paul Sheldon and Elisabeth Nunziato* as his self-proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, MISERY gains an added layer of intensity from the fact that Kuykendall and Nunziato are married in real life. Their offstage partnership fuels an onstage dynamic that is intimate, volatile, and wickedly precise.

Company Member John Lamb* directs and co-stars as Sheriff Buster, bringing a sharp eye for tone and pacing to a production that finds comedy in obsession, control, and the absurdity of devotion taken too far.

Audiences may know MISERY from its iconic film adaptation, but this production reveals something deeper-and darker. Goldman's script crackles with wit, irony, and theatrical tension, allowing laughter and dread to coexist in the same breath. What emerges is not a straightforward horror story, but a psychological duel that skewers fame, fandom, and creative ownership.

By embracing the play's humor as much as its menace, B Street Theatre invites audiences to experience MISERY in an entirely new way: thrilling, twisted, and unexpectedly funny.

