The Ten Tenors to Bring 30th Anniversary World Tour to Folsom, CA

Marking 30 years since their very first performance in Brisbane in 1995, Australia's favorite tenor ensemble The Ten Tenors, are bringing their 30th Anniversary World Tour to North America! They will stop in Folsom at The Harris Center on February 1, 2026.



What started as a one-off performance for a corporate event by a slightly rag tag group of young blokes from Brisbane's Conservatorium of Music in 1995 has gone on to become a musical and touring juggernaut. The Ten Tenors have circled the world multiple times and performed in some of the most iconic venues including Royal Albert Hall London, The Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, The Sydney Opera House and more. The Ten Tenors now have a touring history in 37 countries around the world and performed more than 3,500 shows! The setlist for the 30th Anniversary World Tour includes a variety of fan favorites including, “I Still Call Australia Home,” “Waltzing Matilda,” “Hallelujah” and the Tenors' popular and unprecedented take on “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Since their inception there have been approximately 60 members of THE TEN TENORS. All have been exceptional singers and have come from all aspects of vocal styles. The currently lineup includes some of the finest opera, contemporary, and musical theatre singers from Australia and New Zealand, including Michael Edwards, Ben Clark, Cameron Barclay Andrew Waldin, Jack Jordan, Shaun Kohlman, Nicholas Matters, Ben Cody-Osborne, Thomas Weaver, Ammon Bennett, and Sam Ward. One could say this is the strongest line up THE TEN TENORS have ever assembled; and led by the incredible talent of musical director Michael Edwards. Becoming one of The Ten Tenors means joining an exclusive brotherhood. “We don't have a secret tattoo or a ring, but for a time there we did have the secret cuff links that were worn on stage,” jokes producer and long-time manager of The Ten Tenors, D-J Wendt. “The camaraderie and feeling of being a Tenor can be likened to the combination of the best parts of a strong family bond, a football team and a secret club, rolled into one,” says classical tenor Boyd Owen.



Celebrated globally for their unique blend of soaring harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-defying performances, The Ten Tenors deliver an unforgettable musical experience. This special anniversary show features a powerful mix of Classical Crossover, Neapolitan Classics, and Classic Rock anthems, all delivered with their trademark Aussie charm and vocal brilliance. Fans will be treated to the group's signature medleys, including three brand-new arrangements created exclusively for their North American audiences. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, this tour promises an emotional, energetic, and deeply entertaining evening that showcases why The Ten Tenors remain one of the most beloved vocal groups in the world. If you see one tenor act this year—do yourself a favor and make it The Ten Tenors. Their voices will lift your spirits, stir your soul, and leave you cheering for more. Don't miss this chance to celebrate three decades of vocal magic with the group that redefined the tenor genre for the modern age.