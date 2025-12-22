Capital Stage Opens 2026 PLAYWRIGHTS’ REVOLUTION Script Submissions

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capital Stage will begin accepting script submissions for its annual new play festival, PLAYWRIGHTS’ REVOLUTION, from January 6 through March 6, 2026. The program focuses on identifying and developing new plays through a series of staged readings performed by professional actors in Capital Stage’s intimate theatre.

Finalists will be selected through a competitive, two-round review process and presented in staged readings in July 2026. Submissions will be capped at 350 entries and accepted on a rolling basis until the limit is reached.

PLAYWRIGHTS’ REVOLUTION: SCRIPT SUBMISSIONS

Qualifications

Eligible submissions must be full-length plays that have not received a full-scale professional production, though workshops, readings, or non-professional productions are acceptable. Only one submission per playwright is permitted each year. Musicals will not be considered.

Preference will be given to plays that align with Capital Stage’s mission to create transformative, thought-provoking theatre experiences that challenge, inspire, and connect. Playwrights are encouraged to review the company’s production history for reference.

The Selection Process

Capital Stage’s selection process consists of two rounds. During the first round, up to 350 submitted 10-page excerpts will be reviewed. Selected playwrights will then be invited to submit a full manuscript. From those submissions, four to six finalists will be chosen to have their work presented as staged readings in July 2026.

How to Apply

Playwrights must complete the online submission form, available beginning January 6 at capstage.org/playwrights-revolution. Applications must be submitted as a single PDF file containing the title of the play, a character breakdown and descriptions, a synopsis, and a 10-page sample of the script. Author names should not appear on any pages of the submission, and full scripts should not be submitted unless requested.

Submissions will be accepted from January 6 through March 6, 2026, or until the 350-submission limit is reached. Local, national, and international playwrights are eligible to apply.

Sacramento Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL (Sutter Street Theatre) 16% of votes 2. FUN HOME (Lyric Rose Theatre) 11.4% of votes 3. IN THE HEIGHTS (Broadway at Music Circus) 8.1% of votes Vote Now!