Laugh All Week With Our Summer Comedy Extravaganza!

Join MET online for a week of hilarious shows to benefit the company!

Join live on Facebook and Twitch for MET Comedy Night's Stuck Inside For Six More Months Of Summer Comedy Extravaganza!

A week of shows to bring about laughs and raise money to support MET as they kick off the 2020-2021 MET Comedy Night season. See our full line-up of shows below:

PROVtalks



Monday at 8pm

They are getting things started with PROVtalks, an online symposium of new ideas and presentations inspired by TEDtalks. Join Monday at 8pm as these skilled improvisers use your suggestions to share new information with the assistance of PowerPoint slides they've never seen before!

My COVID Friend And Me



Tuesday at 8pm

For night two of the Extravaganza, join two funny people for a chat about one unfunny topic. On My COVID Friend And Me, Lia Seltzer sits down with her best friend Melissa Baughman to discuss how catching COVID has affected Melissa and what they're doing to get through this pandemic and how it has affected the theatre community as a whole.

The Comedy Pigs Sneak Peek



Over The Hump: After Dark

Wednesday at 9pm

For night three pop into The Comedy Pigs weekly rehearsal to get a taste of the incredible short-form improv that they will be bringing to MET Comedy Night's virtual stage every month! Immediately following the Comedy Pigs Sneak Peek, join for MET Comedy Night's Morning Show, Over The Hump for a special night time episode. Sit down with host Stephen Craig and Comedy Night Artistic Director Kevin Cole for a chat about comedy and theatre and anything else that happens after dark.

Strange Times Indeed

Thursday at 9pm

For the penultimate night of the Summer Extravaganza, don't miss MET Comedy Night's weekly call-in show: Strange Times Indeed! This week, host Cliff McCallister, the Czar of the Bizarre, discusses the legendary Frederick Cryptid: The Snallygaster and opens up the phone lines for viewers to share their unexplainable experiences!

Oh Crit

Friday at 9pm

To close out our week of shows it's everybody's favorite DND improv group: OH CRIT! They'll be going live, playing some excellent games and having a ton of fun to close out the week!

MET's Ensemble School Online



Now Enrolling!

Classes Start Tuesday Sept 8

It has been announced that MET's Ensemble School will be returning for the fall semester! Making use of the skills and technology they have honed over the summer with our Virtual FUNCamp program, they will offer a wide range of classes for all ages in a safe online environment. All courses are taught by skilled MET Company Members who are eager to pass on their knowledge of acting, improv, writing and more. Space is limited, head over to our website for full course descriptions and registration information!

