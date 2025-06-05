LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Women the Musical is coming to Sutter Street Theatre next week. Performances run June 13th – July 13th, 2025.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

Rated: G

Estimated Run Time: 2 hrs. 15 min.

Comments